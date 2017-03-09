Scarlett Johansson Goes Through a Lot in the Rough Night Trailer

Sony just dropped the trailer, red band trailer as well as the restricted trailer for their bachelorette party comedy turned disaster starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Zoe Kravitz and Ilana Glazer. The trailer for the movie is enough to give us the idea of how far things can go from super to blooper in one night and Rough Night portrays that in hilarious and somewhat questionable ways.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The trailer starts with the five women heading down the street in slow motion as they all wear pink sashes. Scarlett Johansson in her new, short hairdo is the Bride to Be and looks smoking hot in a red dress and red lips. SNL’s Jillian Bell’s character says that it is going to be the biggest weekend of their lives.

One by one, we see the characters and their crazy sides which include Kate’s character laughing like crazy, Zoe’s character checking her make-up, and Ilana’s character smells her armpit. The women are seen having fun, drinking and dancing as Scarlett’s character declares that it is so much fun. She says that they should do this more often.

Zoe suggests that they should totally get a stripper.They all dance on the stage in sync and when Jillian falls back, no one catches her. As the rest help her up, she asks if somebody saw her embarrassing moment. Kate rubs it in her face with a laugh.

The stripper they talk about arrives at the house that they’re staying in and things get steamy as Scarlett gets a lap dance. Jillian declares it’s her turn next with the stripper and jumps on him. That is the worst because he falls on his head and after they check him in panic, Scarlett informs the rest of the group that the stripper is dead.

Kate panics while Jillian in is shock that she killed a guy. Kate suggests that they call the police. Scarlett tells them that they have to clean up before they call the police. Zoe says that they have to get rid of all the drugs and Jillian snorts them off the table. Scarlett tells her off and she says that someone should tell her what to do and she would do it.

They are seen dragging the dead body off. Zoe tells them that they should call her uncle Jack who is a lawyer. He tells them that it could be ruled as an accident but they should not touch the body. Kate tells them that they have already moved him. They decided that they have to get rid of the body, they don’t want to but they have to.

Set to Fergie’s A Little Party Never Killed Nobody, we see the women driving the body off in a car set like a partying guy. Scarlett’s fiancé asks her if everything is okay and she lies.

In the following sequence, a man comes with a raised gun, Scarlett jumps off the balcony dressed in a robe, Zoe and Ilana run away from a cab, a man holds a gun on Kate, Jillian and Ilana in the house, Zoe lets a couple undress her, a car rips into the house, Scarlett is scared that what if someone sees them, Jillian says that no one would because no one would be out so late and she is wrong.

A man glances in the car and admires the dead man’s rigor mortem erection. In the last scene, Jillian and Kate dig into a pizza and Zoe asks them how they could eat. Jillian says that it is the best way to relieve stress and offers them which they accept.

Rough Night movie is set to release on June 16th.