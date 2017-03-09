 
 

CNNVR: CNN Debuts Its Virtual Reality Journalism Unit

Posted: Mar 9 2017, 8:59am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

CNNVR: CNN debuts its Virtual Reality Journalism Unit
Credit: CNN
 

Editor's comment: Is there such a thing as fake virtual reality?

After The New York Times, The Guardian and some other leading media organizations, CNN has officially launched "CNNVR" -- a new immersive journalism unit and virtual reality platform.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

The CNNVR unit launched its first experience called "Toro Bravo" where viewers can experience the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain within CNN Digital.

"CNN's iOS and Android apps are now activating 360-degree video, making CNN the third largest mobile VR app -- behind only Facebook and YouTube," said CNN in a blog post on Wednesday.

CNNVR's 360-degree content is distributed across all major headsets -- Samsung GearVR, Oculus Rift and Google Daydream, having a combined audience of over five million users.

Desktop users will also be able to check out the content on their 360-compatible browser.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

1 hour ago

FBI Probing public Release of CIA Hacking Tools

FBI Probing public Release of CIA Hacking Tools

1 hour ago

3 Future Smartphone Trends to Look out For

3 Future Smartphone Trends to Look out For

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

8 hours ago

Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

1 minute ago

Janelle Monae Is Not Playing Domino in Deadpool 2

Janelle Monae Is Not Playing Domino in Deadpool 2

13 minutes ago

New Study Debunks the Century-Old Theory of How Anesthesia Works

New Study Debunks the Century-Old Theory of How Anesthesia Works

59 minutes ago

This is a 3D Map of the Genome

This is a 3D Map of the Genome

1 hour ago

Scarlett Johansson Goes Through a Lot in the Rough Night Trailer

Scarlett Johansson Goes Through a Lot in the Rough Night Trailer

1 hour ago

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Vegetarian Diet

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Vegetarian Diet

2 hours ago

Is Trump&#039;s Presidency Part of the Mandela Effect?

Is Trump's Presidency Part of the Mandela Effect?

2 hours ago

This Ancient Fish Evolved in China Prior to Age of Fish

This Ancient Fish Evolved in China Prior to Age of Fish

2 hours ago

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Cross the FCC

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Cross the FCC

3 hours ago

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

3 hours ago

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Technology News

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

1 hour ago

FBI Probing public Release of CIA Hacking Tools

FBI Probing public Release of CIA Hacking Tools

1 hour ago

3 Future Smartphone Trends to Look out For

3 Future Smartphone Trends to Look out For

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

8 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

1 minute ago

Janelle Monae Is Not Playing Domino in Deadpool 2

Janelle Monae Is Not Playing Domino in Deadpool 2

13 minutes ago

New Study Debunks the Century-Old Theory of How Anesthesia Works

New Study Debunks the Century-Old Theory of How Anesthesia Works

59 minutes ago

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook