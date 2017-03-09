 
 

New Study Debunks The Century-Old Theory Of How Anesthesia Works

Posted: Mar 9 2017, 9:00am CST | by , Updated: Mar 9 2017, 9:04am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

New Study Debunks the Century-Old Theory of How Anesthesia Works
Painting from Robert Cutler Hinckley, "The First Operation with Ether,” depicting the first successful public demonstration of ether at Massachusetts General Hospital, which took place in 1846
 

New findings strongly support a modern hypothesis that anesthesia interacts directly with membrane proteins – rather than indirectly through the membrane

Anesthesia is used to prevent patients from feeling pain during surgeries. Although researchers are not sure exactly how it works, there are many theories that have been proposed over the years. The most widely accepted theory is that the anesthetics block neural function by disrupting fatty molecules in the cell membranes. 

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

But a new research at Weill Cornell Medicine contradicts this century-old theory and supports the idea that anesthesia induces unconsciousness by directly effecting proteins located in the surface of the membrane that envelop cells.

 “We have debunked a century-old hypothesis and finally have proof that these anesthetics must have a direct effect on integral membrane proteins – and not an indirect effect on proteins through the lipid bilayer – to put patients in a coma-like state, allowing them to undergo painful procedures with no memory or pain.” Co-researcher Dr. Hugh Hemmings from Cornell University said.

The original theory was put forward in 1900s and it dominated the research on anesthetics almost throughout the 20th century. By the 1970s, some researchers started challenging the concept and casted doubts on the reliability of the theory. 

“Over time, more and more studies suggested that anesthetics interact directly with proteins, in particular with those on the surface of the cell membrane such as ion channels, which are important for cell-to-cell communication.” Lead researcher Dr. Karl Herold said.

To determine the precise biological mechanism behind anesthesia, researchers reconstructed a model cell surrounded by the thin membrane. They also constructed nerves that carry pain signals to the brain. The model was similar to the one found in our brain. Researchers then tested 13 anesthetic agents using a technique developed by Cornells own biophysics specialists and showed that none of them affected the lipid bilayer properties in the membrane. The anesthetic agents directly interacted with membrane proteins.

“That was a very surprising result," said co-author Dr. Olaf Andersen. "When we started conducting the experiments I was convinced we would see some effect on the bilayer. The fact that the results are as clean as they are was to me really amazing."

Understanding the mechanism of anesthetics can lead to the development of new anesthetic agents associated with fewer side effects.

 

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

5 minutes ago

This is a 3D Map of the Genome

This is a 3D Map of the Genome

1 hour ago

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Vegetarian Diet

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Vegetarian Diet

2 hours ago

Is Trump&#039;s Presidency Part of the Mandela Effect?

Is Trump's Presidency Part of the Mandela Effect?

2 hours ago

These Cities May Be the Next Silicon Valley

These Cities May Be the Next Silicon Valley

1 minute ago

Janelle Monae Is Not Playing Domino in Deadpool 2

Janelle Monae Is Not Playing Domino in Deadpool 2

18 minutes ago

CNNVR: CNN debuts its Virtual Reality Journalism Unit

CNNVR: CNN debuts its Virtual Reality Journalism Unit

1 hour ago

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

1 hour ago

FBI Probing public Release of CIA Hacking Tools

FBI Probing public Release of CIA Hacking Tools

1 hour ago

Scarlett Johansson Goes Through a Lot in the Rough Night Trailer

Scarlett Johansson Goes Through a Lot in the Rough Night Trailer

1 hour ago

This Ancient Fish Evolved in China Prior to Age of Fish

This Ancient Fish Evolved in China Prior to Age of Fish

2 hours ago

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Cross the FCC

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Cross the FCC

3 hours ago

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

3 hours ago

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

4 hours ago

Most Distant Galaxy Contains Ancient Stardust That Gives Insight Into First Stars

Most Distant Galaxy Contains Ancient Stardust That Gives Insight Into First Stars

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Latest Science News

Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

5 minutes ago

This is a 3D Map of the Genome

This is a 3D Map of the Genome

1 hour ago

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Vegetarian Diet

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Vegetarian Diet

2 hours ago

Is Trump&#039;s Presidency Part of the Mandela Effect?

Is Trump's Presidency Part of the Mandela Effect?

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

These Cities May Be the Next Silicon Valley

These Cities May Be the Next Silicon Valley

1 minute ago

Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

5 minutes ago

Janelle Monae Is Not Playing Domino in Deadpool 2

Janelle Monae Is Not Playing Domino in Deadpool 2

18 minutes ago

CNNVR: CNN debuts its Virtual Reality Journalism Unit

CNNVR: CNN debuts its Virtual Reality Journalism Unit

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook