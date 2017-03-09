You Can Also Have a Super-Sized Memory

The mnemonic art of remembering long lists of items which include difficult vocabulary words can be mastered. The secret to this super-memory lies in a set procedure.

After a month and a week’s period of regular half hour training sessions, individuals doubled their recall. Their remembering capacity shot up from 26 to 62 from a list of 72 words.

About four months later, this boosted ability remained intact lending further credence to the efficacy of this method. Brain scans prior to memory training and after it, showed that the functions of what lay in the skull had virtually changes thanks to the sessions.

The brains of these individuals seemed to have come to resemble the brains of world record memory experts. This was a miracle indeed.

Tests that were administered to the recipients showed that their brains had formed new neurons and connections so as to boost the memory. Many top memory athletes who hold world records can memorize 500 numerals or 100 words in a time span of five minutes.

MRI scans showed that the blood flow changes that occurred in these memory enthusiasts were significant. There were even slight differences in their brain sizes as compared to the norm.

This is a case of changes in anatomy being a result of the “form follows function” formula. Just like bodybuilders have huge muscles that are tough and well-defined, these super memory athletes have quick and sharp minds that are agile and have powerful memory banks.

However, there were no major structural transformations in the brains of the memory athletes. Rather it was in the connectivity of the neurons that the secret of a superb memory lay.

Many of these memory athletes were not very special in terms of recall ability in their childhood or youth. It was only when they became proficient in this field by various mnemonic methods and memory training techniques that their recall performance skyrocketed.

It was a training effect that was responsible for their quick and sharp minds which could hold on to information and data like a very fine sieve. Memory is a strange and surreal thing.

While not perfect, since it can betray and lend false color to past remembrances, it is what allows us as human beings to progress through life and learn from our mistakes.

If anyone wants to see the failure of memory, a single look at an Alzheimer’s patient in the advanced stage is enough to send shivers up the spine at the spectacle of the complete death of this capability.

The findings of this research got published in Neuron on March 8.