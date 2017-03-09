Interval Training Exercise Can Stop Aging

It has become a trite dictum. Exercise is excellent for optimal health and among its other benefits are that it keeps diseases at bay and even keeps the mind intact well into old age. Also the immune system is given a booster shot via vigorous exercise.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

Your muscles, bones and nerves all undergo salubrious changes thanks to exercise. It is a virtual fountain of youth. The benefits of this method go all the way to the cellular level in the human organism.

Exercise helps preserve and regulate several organelles in the cells. It also aids in the release of toxins from the body. Those who achieve remarkable longevity also exercise on a regular basis.

HIIT is a form of exercise that allows cells to form proteins for the mitochondria. Such activities as weightlifting, sprinting and Tabata sprints on a stationary bike could lend a youthful dimension to an otherwise ordinary life.

The important thing to remember is that no drug or quick-fix method will work as a substitute for exercise. It is the one means of achieving glowing health that shines out from within with its sheer energy and enthusiasm.

The study involved elderly people. They were divided into three different groups. One did high intensity biking, another one did weightlifting and a third did both.

Biopsies from the thigh muscles of these senescent individuals were taken and examined in the lab later on. They were compared to people who were generally couch potatoes. Also their lean muscle mass and insulin levels were gauged.

This video abstract depicts the findings of Robinson et al., who assessed the effects of three different exercise modalities on skeletal muscle adaptations in young and older adults. While all enhanced insulin sensitivity, only high intensity interval training and combined training improved aerobic capacity, associated with enhanced translation of mitochondrial proteins. High intensity interval training effectively improved cardio-metabolic health parameters in aging adults. CREDIT: Robinson et al./Cell Metabolism 2017

Although strength training was an effective method of achieving health, it was HIIT which really gave a bigger bang for the buck (so to say). HIIT even reduced the chances of contracting diabetes by stabilizing insulin levels.

The mitochondrial abilities of these senior citizens were boosted by 69%. Thus this proves that if one were spoilt for choice and had to pick one exercise method that was ideal for the elderly in maintaining their rejuvenation project, it would be HIIT.

However, this is not to be taken as the be-all-and-end-all of the matter. Any exercise is better than being a couch potato. As we proceed into old age, some of our functions undergo attrition.

This can only be stalled or even reversed via strenuous exercise where we work up a sweat for brief periods of time. The ten thousand benefits of HIIT cannot be emphasized enough.