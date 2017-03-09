Eating Too Much or Too Little of these 10 Foods is Tied to Nearly Half of US Deaths

What we eat affects everything. How well we live as well as how long we live.

By analysing studies and clinical trials, researchers have identified 10 types of food that can immensely influence our health. Overeating or not eating enough of these foods can contribute to cardiometabolic diseases, collectively leading to nearly half of the deaths in U.S.

"It wasn't just too much 'bad' in the American diet; it's also not enough 'good,'" said lead author Renata Micha.

In 2012, more than 300,000 people died from a cardiometabolic cause – heart disease, stroke or diabetes. Of those, most of the people died due to food-related issues, which accounts for almost 45 percent of all US deaths.

Overeaten foods that are contributing to diet-related cardiometabolic deaths are: red meat, processed meat, sugary drinks and salt. Good food or ingredients that are eaten less include: fruit, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, vegetable oil and seafood.

Reseachers found that biggest problem was the excessive intake of the salt, which was linked to nearly 10 percent of the deaths. Very few nuts (8.5%), high processed meat (8.2%), seafood (7.8%) and low fruits and vegetables (around 7 percent) were the other big contributors.

Each food or nutrient has an optimal intake amount. When people ate more or less than this optimal amount, the intake was considered unfavorable and begins to harm health. Consuming a right amount of food and nutrients can help achieve a healthy body and a longer life.

“Dietary factors were estimated to be associated with a substantial proportion of deaths from heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. These results should help identify priorities, guide public health planning, and inform strategies to alter dietary habits and improve health.” Study concludes.