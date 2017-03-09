 
 

Didi Opens Self-Driving Car Lab With Jeep Hacker Charlie Miller Near Apple In California

Posted: Mar 9 2017, 9:09pm CST

 

Didi Opens Self-Driving Car Lab With Jeep Hacker Charlie Miller Near Apple in California
Didi Chuxing President Jean Liu Credit: Getty Images
  • Apple-backed Didi and Famous Jeep hacker Charlie Miller Join hands to work on self-driving project
 

China's number one ride-sharing and taxi-hailing service company, Didi, just opened a lab to work on self-driving technology

Didi which is China’s biggest ride sharing and cabbing service provider is all set to expand its horizons. This is the reason that the company is now going to work on the technology that will let them work with self-driving cars. The company acquirer’s Chinese Uber assets back in the year 2016.

Now they have opened their own lab that will be meant for developing the self-driving technology, according to ReCode. It looks like Didi is all set to follow main competitors in world market by investing in the self-driving domain which is the biggest concern for many.

The company has moved its business recently to Brazil, India and South East Asia. The artificial intelligence lab opened by company is being opened at the Mountain View, Calif. It will focus on developing the self-driving technology that will make sure that the company competes well with others. 

This is also the first time that Didi has expanded its footprint outside of the home town. Thus we can see that the company is certainly looking for more things to look for.

The autonomous industry is developing all the around the world and compete ton is increasing day by day as well. Many renowned cab sharing companies such as Uber are working on the development of a system that will allow the customers to share the cab and to have the best kind of facilities for the customers to have.

Another exciting news about the lab is that Didi is hiring Charlie Miller for the company. Miller just posted on his twitter that he is moving forward to another job from Uber where he spent almost 1.5 years in the software department. He is a famous hacker and announced that he will be working to make autonomous cars better.

