Geneva Motor Show 2017: Renault Zoe E-Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017 is running in full swing these days and a number of exciting concepts are being introduced in the event.

A new concept which is Renault Zoe E-Sport Concept made into the 87th Geneva Motor Show this year as well. The concept is an electric vehicle that is based on the latest futuristic developments made by a number of companies.

The car named Renault Zoe E-Sport Concept will be the epitome of the impressive qualities that you need to see in an EV. The car will be known for its practicality instead of its looks only.

The company is claiming that it will be an efficient and practical city life car. The same formula that was implied by the company in the form of the hot hatch that was introduced a number of years back is being implemented in this EV.

The Renault Zoe E-Sport Concept will have a carbon fiber body making it efficient for greater speed rang. It will have a weight of almost 3,086 pounds and out of it will be due 1000 pounds batteries.

This means that the weight of the car is pretty reasonable id we consider the battery power. The Renault Zoe E-Sport Concept is supposed to bring about an EV formula that was never applied before by the company.

The company is aiming to make sure that all the electric car maker also see that something amazing is coming their way. The company is all set to make the simple Zoe into something that much bigger and better version of the base car.

A lot of details about the Renault Zoe E-Sport Concept are yet too announced by the company. We are rooting that all of those will be worth waiting for.