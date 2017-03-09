New Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Unveiled in Geneva Motor Show 2017

This year’s Geneva Motor Show has become the witness to showcase the expansion of Panamera Sport Turismo line up. The Panamera Sport Turismo is celebrating its world premiere at the event and will be showcasing five new versions of cars on the display. The cars include Panamera 4, Panamera 4S Diesel, Panamera 4E Hybrid and Panamera Turbo.

The lineup is based on eth successful sports a saloon offered by the company. The new version is the excellent example of luxury and efficiency in a package full of elegant designing. The Sport Turismo has the output of 55bhp and an emission count of 217gm/km with a fuel efficiency 9.5l/100km.

According to the director of Style Porsche, the Panamera Sport Turismo, will be a new step ahead for the company to showcase its authentic designing capabilities couple with an excellent performance vehicle.

The Panamera Sport Turismo will come with a number of new and exciting features that will make the drive and exquisite experience for the owner. The system that will be included are Porsche Advanced Cockpit, pioneering assistance system like that of rear axle system.

There than that, each car will be given Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) which is an electronic roll stabilization system making the car pretty powerful?

Along with the above mentioned facilities all the Panamera Sport Turismo cars will arrive with Porsche Traction Management (PTM). It is an active all-wheel drive system that will be electronically controlled with a special type of a multi plate clutch.

This feature will be a standard one in all the cars included in line up. The S model swill come with air suspension and three chamber technology which will also be a standard in this model.