Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

We all know that Lamborghini Huracan Performante is in development these days and most of the fans are desperately waiting for the supercar to arrive in the market any time soon.

The company just revealed a few new details about the car which has led us to believe the fact that it will be a performance model to begin with. We already knew that it will be an efficient car but getting to know about its performance ability has taken its domain to a new height.

The car will come with Active aerodynamics which is given the offal name “Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva” (ALA). This will enable the car to have a great road performance as well. The car has shown the track record of 6:52.01 mins on the Nurburging Nordschleife lap.

Along with that it has the latest carbon fiber technology that has made the car 40 kg lighter than ever which has actually resulted in better acceleration.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante will come with a 5.2 liter V10 aspirated engine. It will have a torque of 640bhp. The car has the ability to go from 0-100km/h in mere 2.9 seconds.

It will have the top speed of 325km/h. it is considered as the highest performance oriented vehicle on the track hence has been given the name Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is a true Lamborghini in eh sense of design. The active aerodynamics have given the body of car, more shape.

The rough look has increased its functionality as well. The car will be available in matt exterior color. There can be air intakes seen in the engine bonnet that will provide air flow to that of a rear wing’s inner ducts making the engine and car, cool down fast.