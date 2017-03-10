 
 

Facebook Launches Messenger Day

Posted: Mar 10 2017, 1:04am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Facebook has launched "Messenger Day" that let users share with the public or a custom friend decorated photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

Messenger Day is rolling out for everyone at the top of Facebook's chat app on both iOS and Android.

"You are always in control of who can see your day, share it with everyone, or choose specific friends and family members on Messenger," said Stan Chudnovsky, Head of Product for Messenger, in a post.

In order to use Messenger Day, make sure you have updated your Messenger app so you have the latest version. Open Messenger, and tap on the camera highlighted with a sun.

Doing so drops you right into the full-screen camera. Or, tap the "Add to your day" button at the top of your inbox to get started.

Snap a quick selfie or take a photo or video of what's around you.

To add art and effects, tap the smiley face icon in the top right and then tap to add to your photo or video. You can also add text over your images by tapping the "Aa" icon, and you can overlay a drawing by tapping the squiggly line in the top right corner.

Once you have your photo or video the way you want it, tap the arrow in the bottom right corner. You can then add directly to your day, save it to your phone's camera roll and/or you can choose to send it to a specific person or group of people.

The photo or video that you add to your day will be viewable for 24 hours, the post said.

While you are messaging with someone, you will see if they have anything new from their day, too.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

