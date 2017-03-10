 
 

Fake Nnews: British Newspapers Want Google, Facebook Probed

Posted: Mar 10 2017, 4:22am CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

Fake Nnews: British Newspapers want Google, Facebook Probed
Syrian refugee Anas Modamani (L) and his lawyer Chan-jo Jun sit at the district court in Wuerzburg, southern Germany, on February 6, 2017. The Syrian refugee accuses the social network Facebook of helping to spread defamatory fake news over a 2015 selfie that he took with Chancellor Angela Merkel. The photo was manipulated to falsely link him to violent jihadists. / AFP / dpa / Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read KARL-JOSEF HILDENBRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
 

Britain's newspaper industry has called for an investigation into Google and Facebook's role in the spread of fake news, media reported.

Amid fears of fake news undermining democracy, a group of cross-party MPs in Britain launched an inquiry into the rise of the phenomenon earlier in 2017.

In a recommendation to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee's fake news inquiry, the News Media Association (NMA), which represents national and local publishers, advised the MPs to probe the role of Google and Facebook in the rise of fake news.

The media body said that the digital advertising supply chain which favours fake news and helps it to thrive was "murky at best, fraudulent at worst", Belfast Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The body called for an "urgent investigation" by regulators such as Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority into its impact on Google and Facebook.

Fake news is more likely to be spread on sites such as Facebook due to an algorithm which measures stories' worth based on virality, Lucy Gill, legal policy and regulatory affairs adviser at the NMA, was quoted as saying.

In the digital platforms, fake news stories may emerge more profitable than real news in terms of clicks and advertising revenue because they are more likely to go viral.

Fake news "farms" deprive real news publishers of valuable advertising revenue as well as profiting because they do not incur the same costs, including paying professional journalists, the media body suggested.

The Author

IANS
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

