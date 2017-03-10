 
 

NASA Images Reveal Weird Shape Of Saturn’s Moon Pan

Posted: Mar 10 2017, 11:20pm CST | by , Updated: Mar 10 2017, 11:33pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA Images Reveal Weird Shape of Saturn’s Moon Pan
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
 

Saturn's small moon Pan looks like a space ravioli or may be a walnut

After studying Saturn for more than 13 years, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has finally given us a close-up view of its small moon Pan. And it shows how strange the Saturn moon is.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Astronomers have long known that Saturn’s moon Pan has an odd shape. In the previous images taken from a distance, it looked more like a walnut or a flying saucer. But latest close-up images reveal that it bears an uncanny resemblance to a dumpling or ravioli floating in space.

Pan, the second innermost moon of Saturn, is about 22 miles wide and lives in the gap of Saturn’s A-ring. It orbits 83,000 miles away from the planet and takes around 14 hours to complete a rotation. Since Pan exists in the gap of a ring, it acts as a shepherd moon, continually clearing debris from the gap and keeping it open and free of dust.

The latest images were taken on March 7, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. When images were taken, the spacecraft was about 24,572 kilometers away from the moon. It’s the closest any spacecraft has been to Saturn’s moon.

“These images are the closest images ever taken of Pan and will help to characterize its shape and geology.” NASA scientists wrote in the brief description of the photos.”

The images are just few hours old. So, scientists have not yet had time to process them or to estimate the features of the moon. The images of the Pan have been released as close to their original raw form as they arrived. But they are spectacular enough to stun scientists.

When planetary scientist and Cassini imaging lead Carolyn Porco saw the new images of Pan she thought they might have been an artist’s representation, not real images.

Cassini, in orbit around Saturn and its rings since 2004, is now in the final year of its epic voyage. The spacecraft is going through a series of close flybys in and around the Saturn’s poles and its rings, which will continue for the next several months. 

On Sept. 15, the mission will be ended with a final dive into Saturn's atmosphere. During its plunge, Cassini will continue transmit data about the planet’s composition until its signal is lost.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Human Brain is Ten Times Quicker Than Previously Thought

Human Brain is Ten Times Quicker Than Previously Thought

10 hours ago, 12:49pm CST

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

13 hours ago, 9:45am CST

Gene Responsible for Social Phobia Identified

Gene Responsible for Social Phobia Identified

14 hours ago, 9:25am CST

Researchers Find Gene That Cause Sudden Death in Young People

Researchers Find Gene That Cause Sudden Death in Young People

14 hours ago, 9:21am CST

Fully Synthetic Yeast Genome Design is Completed

Fully Synthetic Yeast Genome Design is Completed

16 hours ago, 6:37am CST

Wikileaks offers tech firms CIA files

Wikileaks offers tech firms CIA files

16 hours ago, 6:36am CST

OLED TVs for 2017

OLED TVs for 2017

17 hours ago, 6:28am CST

Mark Zuckerberg&#039;s Wife Priscilla Chan Pregnant with Second Child

Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Pregnant with Second Child

19 hours ago, 4:25am CST

Fake Nnews: British Newspapers want Google, Facebook Probed

Fake Nnews: British Newspapers want Google, Facebook Probed

19 hours ago, 4:22am CST

Apple Signs Deal to Use 100% Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in Japan

Apple Signs Deal to Use 100% Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in Japan

19 hours ago, 4:12am CST

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

20 hours ago, 3:13am CST

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

20 hours ago, 2:44am CST

Google Updates G Suite with Team Drives and More

Google Updates G Suite with Team Drives and More

20 hours ago, 2:34am CST

Lost Chandrayaan-1 Spacecraft found Orbiting Moon

Lost Chandrayaan-1 Spacecraft found Orbiting Moon

21 hours ago, 2:11am CST

NASA&#039;s Europa Clipper Mission to explore Jupiter&#039;s Moon

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission to explore Jupiter's Moon

22 hours ago, 1:06am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Human Brain is Ten Times Quicker Than Previously Thought

Human Brain is Ten Times Quicker Than Previously Thought

10 hours ago, 12:49pm CST

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

13 hours ago, 9:45am CST

Gene Responsible for Social Phobia Identified

Gene Responsible for Social Phobia Identified

14 hours ago, 9:25am CST

Researchers Find Gene That Cause Sudden Death in Young People

Researchers Find Gene That Cause Sudden Death in Young People

14 hours ago, 9:21am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Human Brain is Ten Times Quicker Than Previously Thought

Human Brain is Ten Times Quicker Than Previously Thought

10 hours ago, 12:49pm CST

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

13 hours ago, 9:45am CST

Gene Responsible for Social Phobia Identified

Gene Responsible for Social Phobia Identified

14 hours ago, 9:25am CST

Researchers Find Gene That Cause Sudden Death in Young People

Researchers Find Gene That Cause Sudden Death in Young People

14 hours ago, 9:21am CST

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook