Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

Think of materials and matter and immediately Mother Nature comes to mind. Yet nowadays mankind has overtaken its creating entity by going on to develop such flabbergasting materials that defy the imagination. From aluminum bubble wrap to titanium foam and graphene aerogel, man has really done it as far as invention is concerned. Also artificial spider silk and molecular superglue are other media which are man-made in nature.

Scientists are making future fuels that may consist of even something as simple as water. This might seem unbelievable but it is in fact true. Water may even replace coal, oil and natural gas as the chosen fuel of the times to come. Solar fuels that employ sunlight, water and carbon dioxide are going to be the order of the day soon. Water is present on a major portion of the earth and it is in a stable state as two molecules of hydrogen and one molecule of oxygen.

New materials are created through deposition onto disks, which are then tested to determine their properties. Credit: Caltech

This water, when it undergoes electrolysis and is melded back into its original components, goes on to form hydrogen and certain hydrocarbons which could be used as fuels. By the disappearance of the boundaries of several disciplines such as biochemistry and advanced metallurgy, new sciences are emerging. These include among their midst such free experimentation that may yield new fuels.

A narrow, agile light-sucking material has also been developed that has stealth properties. The material can cool a room despite the sweltering sunlight outside. It also allows the deflection of sunlight and wards of thermal rays.

Credit: UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering

The material is produced in bulk, is very delicate and has only one drawback. That is that all light is absorbed thereby leading to pitch darkness. Yet this could play in favor of certain purposes for which this material could be used.

Sound-Shaping Super-Material Invented

There is a sound-shaping material as well. It twists, molds and concentrates sound waves passing through it. This is a novel creation among metamaterials. These metamaterials perform amazing feats that are simply mind-blowing in their scope.

A super-material that bends, shapes and focuses sound waves that pass through it has been invented by scientists. Above image shows quantal metamaterial bricks which form together to create a new super-material that can manipulate sound. Credit: Interact Lab, University of Sussex

From Harry Potter-like stealth wizardry to time crystals, these metamaterials are the wave of the future. Sound is used in ultrasound and other medical procedures which are standard practice in the healing arts.

The sound could be manipulated by these metamaterials as mankind wishes to do so. It is almost like magic. Metamaterial bricks can be printed in 3D printers. Such tools provide a sort of acoustic do-it-yourself assembly kit.

Another thin material also works like an air conditioner. This counts for a number of structures. The really amazing thing is that it does it all without any costs or input of energy. These properties are inherent in the metamaterial.

CU boulder researchers demonstrating their newly engineered material. Image Credit: University of Colorado at Boulder

This layer has to simply be applied to a surface for it to do its job with efficacy and precision. It could come in handy for the cooling of thermoelectric power plants. Rolls of this material could be commercially produced for use by both citizens and in industrial settings.

This Molecular Leaf Collects and Stores Solar Power Without Solar Panels

Chemists have also created a sort of leaf made of molecules that converts solar energy into electric energy. Who needs solar panels when this structure is available. This is a new landmark achievement.

The new molecule employs a nanographene complex (on left) to absorb light and drive the conversion of carbon dioxide (upper center) to carbon monoxide (on right). Credit: Ben Noffke and Richard Schaugaard, Indiana University

As a carbon neutral material it is the best there ever was. Via light energy, this molecular leaf turns carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide. The study regarding this was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

A nanographene-rhenium complex linked via bipyridine is used to convert carbon dioxode into carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide, as everyone knows, is a very important raw material in industry. Solar cells are old hat when you compare them to this device engineered by the experts.

Meanwhile the tech-bugs at MIT have engineered a 3D form of graphene that is ten times stronger than steel but much more featherweight in its poundage. This is one of the most tensile of materials. Via a bonding and linking of graphene bits and pieces, this 3D graphene came into being.

3-D-printed gyroid models such as this one were used to test the strength and mechanical properties of a new lightweight material. Photo Credit: Melanie Gonick/MIT

While it appears to be a spong-like material, in actuality it is tenacious beyond your wildest dreams. The creation of this material was a long time in the pipeline. The quest to convert 2D stuff into 3D metamaterials is what this was all about.

Rubber Tires Made From Food Waste

Coming to the real thing…waste food matter can be turned into tires. Thus tires in the future could come from farmhouses instead of from industrial centers. Tires are normally constructed from petrol fillers. Yet now food waste will form the contents of the tires of the future.

These tires will have greater excellence of quality than the tires made from petroleum. Among some of the raw materials for these tires are rubber-producing dandelions. Even eggshells and tomato peels can be converted into rubber for tires.

Researchers at The Ohio State University have developed a patent-pending technology for incorporating food waste into rubber. Credit: Kenneth Chamberlain, courtesy of The Ohio State University

A major part of a car tire is carbon black. As the number of automobiles increase on the roads around the world, these fillers will be needed on an urgent basis. Part of the problem is sustainability. So all the help available has to be utilized.

Americans eat 100 billion eggs per year. The eggshells from these eggs can come in handy in the making of these natural tires. Then come tomatoes, 13 million tons of which are consumed by Americans per annum. Instead of throwing away the peels of tomatoes, people could conserve them for recycling into the tires of tomorrow.

Coming to a Wolverine-based material that can heal itself, the scientists have made this highly stretchable and conductive stuff that dreams are made of. It will come to good use in making batteries, robots and electronic items.

When this material undergoes any breakdown of any sort, it tends to reconstruct itself. It almost reminds one of the character of Wolverine in X-Men. Within the timespan of 24 hours, this material can make up for any chinks in its armour.

Illustration showing self-healing via ion-dipole interaction. Credit: University of Colorado, Boulder

From self-replicating robots to car batteries possessing longevity, this material has many uses. It has been a maze through which the scientists had to find their way to making this material. Usually such materials require an external stimulus to begin the self-healing steps to reconstruction.

This material can even be used in the making of artificial muscles. It basically mimics the human ability to heal wounds. The only difference is that all this occurs on a physico-chemical basis.

There is a material that can make computers 100% more efficacious. The next generation of computing devices could use this material in their contextual structural-functional repertoire. Also this material uses up so little energy that it appears to power computers for free.

Electronics are fast becoming the world-wide choice for a new generation. At least 5% of all operations and consumption on a global level take place via electronic items. By the time 2030 arrives, this sector of the economy will advance by a whopping 40%-50%.

The challenge before the scientists is the reduction in energy consumption costs that electronic items lead to in the final analysis. The material which will come in handy for this is a combo of both electrical and magnetic properties. It remains a solid at room temperature and is dependent on planar rumpling. The making of this material is a giant leap forward for computer science.

Highly Flexible, Tougher Than Metal Fiber Material

Last but not least we come to a hydrogel that is actually tougher than metal. Such materials are user-friendly and a boon for both society and the environment. Many different materials could be generated from this matrix. They all possess the property of having many merits.

Termed a reinforcing material, this hydrogel of sorts is tough enough to last for the long haul. Various hydrogels were combined to make this material. Glass fiber was added to these hydrogels in the form of a catalyst. A catalyst speeds up the reaction time.

This was the same method which was used to make reinforced plastics. When the experiment was a success it proved that the fiber-enforced hydrogel that was a resultant material was 25 times harder than ordinary glass fiber. It was also a 100 times tougher than normal run-of-the-mill hydrogels.

The newly developed fiber-reinforced hydrogel consists of polyampholyte (PA) gels and glass fiber fabric. The team theorizes that toughness is increased by dynamic ionic bonds between the fiber and hydrogels, and within the hydrogels. Credit: Copyrighted image; Hokkaido University

The process at work here is termed synergy. It is a case of two ones combining to create greater than two as a resultant sum. The annealing, tempering and synergistic toughening ultimately leads to a material that is worth its weight in gold. These new hydrogels have 40% water in their structure.

They are also environment-friendly. As a classic example of metamaterials, these hydrogels have reliability, a tough makeup and agility as part of their make-up. Besides the application of this technology in alternative jewelry, it could come in handy in the making of artificial ligaments and tendons.

So these were some of the materials and metamaterials that science and scientists are constructing from scratch every second, minute and day. They will go on to form the very beams and rafters of the future times when they will be available in plentiful supply. Till that day, we can only anticipate the emergent times to come which are indeed exciting and very much a case of living on the edge.