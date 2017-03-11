Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet All The BMW Models

The 87th Geneva Motor Show has delivered some really awesome cars this year. We were looking forward to see a few new BMWs as well. Well folks it looks like you have got your hands on a few awesome BMWs here in the Geneva Motor Show 2017.

Here is the complete detail related to all the BMW cars that are revealed in the event.

The new BMW 5 Series Touring is here to impress everyone. The compact wagon was introduced in the event and will also go on sale shortly. The only thing that is problematic with the reveal is that this beauty won’t be available for the people of America. Well that’s a shame for sure but everyone else will get to enjoy this awesome wagon!

This Touring is surely a vehicle that will turn a lot of heads. It has a beautiful and decent looking body. It has been given a long roof which makes it look pretty cool. The vehicle has been made more practical and more spacious than ever too.

This new 5 Series car will be competing with Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate, Jaguar XF Estate and Audi A6 Avant. No doubt the BMW 5 Series Touring can be regarded as one of the best looking wagons out there in the market. It has the advantage of a long roof that is not gained by any other wagon in any line up which will surely help in achieving good sales.

The BMW 5 Series Touring is going to get the same kind of powertrain that is available in sedan. It will have BMW’s own petrol and diesel engine. If we look at the popular trend, it can be seen that diesel engine is mostly the most dominant type of engine in any wagon. Thus it might appear as the predominant one in this model too.

The BMW 5 Series Touring’s Twin Power Turbo diesel engine showcases a pretty decent power of 265bhp with a torque of 620Nm. It has been laced with a new system that is called the xDrive system which will provide an excellent grip on the wheel and driver for the driver. It will have the ability to go from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds which is again very impressive for any wagon in the lineup.

It will also be available in M Sport Package. It will have a number of features to look for:

• Heated seats

• Customized covers of the seat

• M Sports leather steering

• Aluminum trim with a highlighted M

• M Aerodynamic package

• Lowered M Sport Suspension

Another new coupe that made its appearance in the show with the BMW label was M4 Coupe LCI. It has a 6 cylinder petrol engine which will have an output of 450bhp. The M4 by BMW was certainly a great looking car that made sure that everybody gets impressed.

This year’s Geneva Motor Show, unleased the BMW M4 F82 LCI in Sakhir Orange color. It will come with 20 inches light alloy wheels of the star spoke type 66M. The car will be provided in rear wheel drive and will be offered both in manual and automatic transmission. Average fuel consumption is found to be 8.3 liters per 100km for LCI.

It will have all the features of a Competition Package. It is the major reason that the car has not under gone really major changes in the overall model. There are no modification in the chassis. The engineers have focused more on driving dynamics, aerodynamics and hardware modifications that will help the car become a classy one.

It will have the ability to go from 0-100km/h in mere 4.0 seconds in the Competition Package. It will feature the top speed of 250km/h and will be able to showcase the top speed of 280km/h in M Driver’s Package.

BMW Alpina B3 S

Another inclusion from BMW at the 87th Geneva Motor Show was BMW Alpina B3 S. The car will be available in variants of coupe and convertible. They will be powered by a six cylinder 3.0 liter engine. The engine will feature an output of 440bhp that has increased after changing the cooling system to vehicle by company. The BMW Alpina B3 S will feature a top speed of 306 km/h.

The coupe and convertible version of Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo also made their way to Geneva Motor show. The model Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo will be featured with a 6 cylinder 3.0 liter engine. BMW’s engineering department has made a number of changes in the turbo charger and cooling system which has made the vehicle more efficient. It will feature an output of 440bhp.

Another inclusion of BMW in the show is Alpina B5 Bi-turbo. This model is based on the new 5 Series of the company. It will be a luxury sports sedan with a 4-wheel drive. It will come with 8 speed automatic transmission by ZF. It will be laced with a bi-turbocharged 4.4 liter direct injection V8 engine. It will have the ability to deliver a power of 608bhp with a torque of 800Nm. The Alpina B5 Bi-turbo will have the ability to provide a top speed of 330km/h.

One of the beauties that were presented in Geneva Motor Show by BMW was i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition. It will be a hybrid coupe with a 3 cylinder petrol engine. It will be offered in 4x4 wheel drive. The average fuel consumption for i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition is found to be 2.1 liters per 100km. it will have an output of 362bhp.

The seventh generation of 5 Series estate by BMW was showcased under the label of 540i xDrive Touring. It has grown in size but have actually decreased in weight. The vehicle is 100 kg lighter than previous models. It will offer a 6 cylinder petrol engine. The vehicle will be offered in 4x4 automatic drive mode. It will feature an output of 340bhp.

Below are the names of other BMW models that are currently on display at Geneva Motor Show 2017.

See images of all these cars in above/below image gallery.