 
 

Fast Radio Bursts Might Come From Alien Spaceships, Researchers Suggest

Posted: Mar 12 2017, 12:20pm CDT | by , Updated: Mar 12 2017, 12:32pm CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Fast Radio Burst Might Come from Alien Spaceships, Researchers Suggest
An artist's illustration of a light-sail powered by a radio beam (red). Credit: M. Weiss/ Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
 

Harvard researchers propose a new explanation for fast radio bursts that randomly occur on the skies

Fast radio bursts are one of the most fascinating mysteries in the universe. The bursts of radio waves that occasionally flash across the sky last just a few milliseconds and then disappear forever.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

So far, the cause of these mysterious radio bursts remains mostly unexplained. Some suggest they originate from distant galaxies, billions of light years away from Earth while others appear reluctant to accept that explanation.

Now, researchers Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics have put forward another dramatic theory about the source of fast radio bursts. These suggest that brief flashes of light could be the evidence of an advanced alien technology like a ‘leakage’ from transmitters that power alien spaceships. 

“Fast radio bursts are exceedingly bright given their short duration and origin at great distances and we’ve not identified a possible natural source with any confidence.” said theorist Avi Loeb of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. "An artificial origin is worth contemplating and checking."

Fast radio bursts were first detected in 2007 and since then we have seen only less than a dozen.  Despite the fact that there could be thousands of bursts of radio waves every day.

The biggest problem in detecting radio bursts is that they apparently do not follow a specific pattern. They appear randomly in the sky. What astronomers really needed to do is identify a source of radio burst in the sky and see whether it is coming from somewhere a distant galaxy or an alien spaceship.

While aliens are an unlikely explanation, researchers theorize that the transmitters that are possibly driving interstellar ships could be twice the size of the Earth. That amount of power would be enough to push a ship of a million tons or to drive 20 large cruise ships here on Earth. As the spaceship sweeps across the sky, we here on Earth only see momentary flashes because the sail and its host planet, star and galaxy are all moving relative to us.

Study researchers admit that their work is speculative and the construction of such a massive transmitter is well beyond technology on Earth, but it is still within the realm of physics.

“Science isn’t a matter of belief, it’s a matter of evidence,” said Loeb. “It’s worth putting ideas out there and letting the data be the judge.”

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

3 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

5 hours ago

New Zealand Glaciers are Melting Away

New Zealand Glaciers are Melting Away

19 hours ago, 3:34pm CST

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

21 hours ago, 1:39pm CST

Oculus now lets you share VR Experiences on Facebook

Oculus now lets you share VR Experiences on Facebook

49 minutes ago

Everything We Need To Know About Samsung Galaxy S8

Everything We Need To Know About Samsung Galaxy S8

1 hour ago

Microsoft updates Cortana app for iPhone

Microsoft updates Cortana app for iPhone

2 hours ago

US military Nude Photo Sharing Scandal Widens

US military Nude Photo Sharing Scandal Widens

4 hours ago

9-15 Percent of Twitter Accounts are Bots: Study

9-15 Percent of Twitter Accounts are Bots: Study

8 hours ago

Russia Cyber Attackers may target UK Elections, warn Spies

Russia Cyber Attackers may target UK Elections, warn Spies

9 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

9 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

21 hours ago, 1:41pm CST

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

21 hours ago, 1:38pm CST

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

22 hours ago, 1:26pm CST

NASA Completes Successful Parachute Test for Orion Spacecraft

NASA Completes Successful Parachute Test for Orion Spacecraft

23 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

3 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

5 hours ago

New Zealand Glaciers are Melting Away

New Zealand Glaciers are Melting Away

19 hours ago, 3:34pm CST

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

21 hours ago, 1:39pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Oculus now lets you share VR Experiences on Facebook

Oculus now lets you share VR Experiences on Facebook

49 minutes ago

Everything We Need To Know About Samsung Galaxy S8

Everything We Need To Know About Samsung Galaxy S8

1 hour ago

Microsoft updates Cortana app for iPhone

Microsoft updates Cortana app for iPhone

2 hours ago

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook