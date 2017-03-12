Fast Radio Bursts Might Come From Alien Spaceships, Researchers Suggest

Fast radio bursts are one of the most fascinating mysteries in the universe. The bursts of radio waves that occasionally flash across the sky last just a few milliseconds and then disappear forever.

So far, the cause of these mysterious radio bursts remains mostly unexplained. Some suggest they originate from distant galaxies, billions of light years away from Earth while others appear reluctant to accept that explanation.

Now, researchers Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics have put forward another dramatic theory about the source of fast radio bursts. These suggest that brief flashes of light could be the evidence of an advanced alien technology like a ‘leakage’ from transmitters that power alien spaceships.

“Fast radio bursts are exceedingly bright given their short duration and origin at great distances and we’ve not identified a possible natural source with any confidence.” said theorist Avi Loeb of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. "An artificial origin is worth contemplating and checking."

Fast radio bursts were first detected in 2007 and since then we have seen only less than a dozen. Despite the fact that there could be thousands of bursts of radio waves every day.

The biggest problem in detecting radio bursts is that they apparently do not follow a specific pattern. They appear randomly in the sky. What astronomers really needed to do is identify a source of radio burst in the sky and see whether it is coming from somewhere a distant galaxy or an alien spaceship.

While aliens are an unlikely explanation, researchers theorize that the transmitters that are possibly driving interstellar ships could be twice the size of the Earth. That amount of power would be enough to push a ship of a million tons or to drive 20 large cruise ships here on Earth. As the spaceship sweeps across the sky, we here on Earth only see momentary flashes because the sail and its host planet, star and galaxy are all moving relative to us.

Study researchers admit that their work is speculative and the construction of such a massive transmitter is well beyond technology on Earth, but it is still within the realm of physics.

“Science isn’t a matter of belief, it’s a matter of evidence,” said Loeb. “It’s worth putting ideas out there and letting the data be the judge.”