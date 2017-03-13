2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

Sony A1E OLED 4K HDR TV

Sony has a single OLED offering in its line right now and that TV hasn't launched yet. That means we have no idea how much it costs, but considering that many of Sony's standard LED offerings ring in at the same price as LG's OLED line, the Sony OLED set will likely be very high-end. One of the cool features that Sony rolls into its OLED is Acoustic Surface Technology.

That tech allows sound to come from the entire screen. As with all OLED TVs, Sony promises excellent contrast and dark blacks. The TV uses the Sony 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme processor and the TV supports HDR. Sony's Triluminos Display tech is integrated. The design of the TV looks like a work of art leaning on a easel.

Panasonic TX-55EZ952B 55-inch THX Certified OLED TV

For 2017 Panasonic is stepping into the OLED TV realm with four different mode.s. The first of them is the TX-55EZ952B that is THX Certified and has Stucio color HCX2 processor for color accurat.It supports 4K Pro HDR tec and uses Panasonic's OLED Superb Motion Drive system. The internal processor is a quad core unit and it has Panasonic's voice assistant. The TV has four HDMI inputs and three USB inputs. Pricing on the TV is unknown as is the exact launch date.

Panasonic TX-65EZ1002B 65-inch OLED TV

Panasonic also has a TX-65EZ1002B OLED TV that is THX Certified Master OLED display with an absolute black filter. It has Studio Color HCX2 processor and comes with twin terrestrial and satellite tuners. It has all the same connectivity and the main difference between this set and the first Panasonic offering is a larger 65-inch screen.

Panasonic TX-65EZ952B 65-inch OLED TV

So far Panasonic is doing a bad job of actually making it clear what the difference between its OLED models really is. The only difference in specs I see is that the panel on this offering is a THX Certified OLED Display rather than having a THX Master OLED certification.

The largest line up of OLED TVs for 2017 comes from LG, you can check out details on LG's OLED line for 2017 here.