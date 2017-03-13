Take a Tour of International Space Station in Virtual Reality with Mission:ISS

Not everyone is fortunate enough to visit International Space Station in person. But now, we can enjoy the experience of being in space and explore the orbiting laboratory from inside, thanks to the virtual reality effects created by European Space Agency in collaboration with NASA and Canadian Space Agency. With new true-to-life simulation, people can use their virtual hands to dock incoming cargo capsules, conduct spacewalks and perform other tasks on International Space Station while sitting at their homes.

The "Mission:ISS" simulation recreates the atmosphere of International Space Station in a remarkable detail and lets users feel what it’s like to be in microgravity conditions in a way never before possible.

The simulation includes Rift virtual-reality headset and a pair of Oculus Touch motion controllers and enable users to move around in ISS in virtual reality. And all this experience is absolutely free. The imitation of real-world International Space Station is based on NASA space station models as well as discussions with multiple astronauts onboard ISS.

Virtual reality replicates a real environment and allows users to see and explore the places beyond their imagination. NASA has already been using Mission ISS along with Oculus Rift and Oculus Touch to train its astronauts before they head to space station. Now, this technology will be utilized in another way. Rift will be send to ISS for testing the effects of space conditions on human brains.

“The Rift will be used for the first time in orbit by European astronaut Thomas Pesquet to test the effects of zero-gravity on human spatial awareness and balance using software developed by the space agencies.” Oculus team wrote on the website, while announcing the release of the “Mission:ISS.”