 
 

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates And All Details

Posted: Mar 13 2017, 12:55pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The new Tag Heuer Smartwatch will be unveiled on March 14 in Switzerland.

Tag Heuer will unveil the new Tag Heuer Connected 2 Android smartwatch on March 14 at 11:45am CET. This time the luxury watch maker chose a location in Switzerland to unveil the brand's new smartwatch. The press will gather in Brunnen at Lake Lucerne. The backdrop of the presentation will be the famous Rütli meadow and the Swiss mountains.

We will be in person at the Tag Heuer Connected 2 press conference. If everything works, we will have a video stream online through Facebook Live on the I4U News Facebook page.

We will be testing the interesting Mevo Camera by Livestream for the live coverage of the unveiling of the new Tag Heuer smartwatch. In case the live stream does not work, we still will provide all details and hands-on impressions with the Connected 2 smartwatch.

The flamboyant Jean-Claude Biver, TAG Heuer CEO & President of LVMH Watch Division will be of course on hand to present the new Tag Heuer Connected watch. Also in attendance will be representatives of Tag Heuer's technology partners. Joshua M. Walden, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New Technology Group at Intel Corp. and David Singleton, ‎VP Engineering for Android at Google have been confirmed to join Biver at the press-conference.

Rütli in German means "Little meadow". Back in 1291, it was in this clearing, just above Lake Lucerne, that the representatives of the primitive cantons took the oath of Rütli to seal their alliance. Over time, the Rütli meadow has become a "national shrine". Here, on the 1st August every year, Switzerland celebrates an official national holiday. It was this deep-rooted connection to true Swiss values that Jean-Claude Biver wanted to highlight by gathering his partners from Silicon Valley and the world press here.

Tag Heuer landed a success with its first smartwatch. The Swiss luxury watch maker sold 56,000 Connected smartwatches since the launch in November of 2015. The Tag Heuer smartwatch starts at $1,500, but can cost up to $10k depending on the materials used. Tag Heuer's smartwatch generated at least $84 million in revenues for the company.

The new Tag Heuer Connected 2 with Android Wear 2.0 will go on sale likely in May and is set to become an even bigger seller for the watch maker.

Tag Heuer continues to not use Baselworld as launch pad for their smartwatch. Baselworld 2017 will kick off a week after the unveiling of the new Tag Heuer Connected 2 smartwatch. 

Baselworld 2017 expects 150,000 visitors over the coming week including about 4,000 journalists from around the world. Read all Baselworld 2017 News.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

