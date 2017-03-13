Scientists Create New Material to Regrow Bone

A group of scientists managed to seal a hole in a mouse skull by a regrowth of bone material. This could have future applications in patients who have suffered major injuries to their skulls.

A powerful synergistic effect of various technologies was utilized so that this hole in the mouse skull was able to regrow the bone via blood vessels and tissues. Also no scar tissue was formed which shows us that the process involved the generation of quality bone material.

The results of all this was a source of extreme excitement for the researchers. A lot of knowledge regarding surgery and biology was required to make this bone regrowth a reality.

Biomaterials and the imitation of life processes was the gist of this experiment in bone regeneration. Via this method, the pain of bone transplants may soon be a thing of the past.

After the collection of bone cells from the mouse skulls, powerful proteins were isolated and they helped in the bone regrowth. Hydrogel served as a scaffolding that could contain these cells. These three forms of technology were used in tandem to make the impossible a possibility.

The skull cells were such that the body didn’t spurn them in the process of regrowth. As for the protein, it was called BMP9. It is the most potent of bone growing agents.

This methodology of bone growth is more surgeon-friendly than erstwhile schemes. Another material that was used in the scaffolding and which resembles citric acid is PPCN-g.

The success of this bone regrowth setup shows that anything is possible. Provided that we put our minds to it and ponder the wonders of the world in an effort to understand it all, our lives could be bettered in a scientific manner.

China Scholarship Council, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, Chicago Community Trust and National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences supported this research that was published last week in the journal PLOS One.