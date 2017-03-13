 
 

1 In 4 US Adults Are Disabled By Arthritis: CDC Reports

Posted: Mar 13 2017, 2:47pm CDT | by , Updated: Mar 13 2017, 2:52pm CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

1 in 4 US Adults are Disabled by Arthritis: CDC Reports
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The percentage of adults limited by arthritis has increased by about 20% since 2002

Arthritis is affecting more young people than ever before.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

According to latest CDC report, arthritis is a leading cause of disability in United States. The disease can cause severe pain and stiffness in joints which can limit physical movements and hamper daily activities such as holding a cup, lifting a grocery bag, or walking to a car.

However, arthritis no longer affects just older people as usually believed by general public. It can strike at any age. About 54 million or 1 in 4 adults in US have been diagnosed with arthritis and 24 million of them are unable to perform their everyday activities because of the crippling disease. The number of adults suffering from arthritis disability has increased from 35.9 percent in 2002 to 42.8 percent in 2014, showing a staggering 20 percent rise in just 10 years.

“Arthritis is at an at all-time high and alarmingly, more people with arthritis are suffering from it.” Dr. Anne Schuchat from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Arthritis only gets worse if not treated properly and in time. Most of the adults with arthritis are prescribed opioid medicines, yet other options are more effective and safe than drugs to reduce swelling and to relieve pain.

Physical activity such as walking, swimming or biking can reduce painful symptoms of arthritis by as much as 40 percent. Still, about one-third of adults with arthritis are inactive and do not participate in disease management programs. CDC advises doctors to urge their arthritis patients to stop being inactive and to strive for a healthier weight to ease joint pain.

“It is just as important for them (doctors) to motivate their patients to attend workshops to learn how to better manage their arthritis.” Epidemiologist Kamil Barbour from CDC said.

The report also found that arthritis is often accompanied by other chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart issues but all these conditions are manageable through exercise and physical activity.

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

56 minutes ago

Scientists Create New Material to Regrow Bone

Scientists Create New Material to Regrow Bone

1 hour ago

This New Material Helps Store Data With Light

This New Material Helps Store Data With Light

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Strongest Material Braeön is a Thin Polymer Ribbon

World's Strongest Material Braeön is a Thin Polymer Ribbon

3 hours ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

2 hours ago

Brain Activity can Continue After Death

Brain Activity can Continue After Death

3 hours ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

5 hours ago

Brain Activity Continues Even After Death

Life After Death? Brain Activity Continues After Death

5 hours ago

Blueberry Juice Improves Brain Function in Older People

Blueberry Juice Improves Brain Function in Older People

5 hours ago

2017 Geneva Motor Show Best Cars

2017 Geneva Motor Show Best Cars

6 hours ago

Take a Tour of International Space Station in Virtual Reality with Mission:ISS

Take a Tour of International Space Station in Virtual Reality with Mission:ISS

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

8 hours ago

NES Classic Stock Updates: Dry Inventory Cause Reseller Prices to Surge

NES Classic Stock Updates: Dry Inventory Cause Reseller Prices to Surge

8 hours ago

Facebook&#039;s biggest business-to-business Campaign Coming

Facebook's biggest business-to-business Campaign Coming

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

56 minutes ago

Scientists Create New Material to Regrow Bone

Scientists Create New Material to Regrow Bone

1 hour ago

This New Material Helps Store Data With Light

This New Material Helps Store Data With Light

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Strongest Material Braeön is a Thin Polymer Ribbon

World's Strongest Material Braeön is a Thin Polymer Ribbon

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

56 minutes ago

Scientists Create New Material to Regrow Bone

Scientists Create New Material to Regrow Bone

1 hour ago

This New Material Helps Store Data With Light

This New Material Helps Store Data With Light

1 hour ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook