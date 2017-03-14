 
 

Researchers 3D Print Lightweight But Ultra-Strong New Material Like Wood And Bone

Posted: Mar 14 2017, 3:22am CDT

 

Researchers 3D Print Lightweight But Ultra-Strong New Material Like Wood and Bone
Microstructures like this one developed at Washington State University could be used in batteries, lightweight ultrastrong materials, catalytic converters, supercapacitors and biological scaffolds. Credit: Washington State University
  • 3D Printed Featherweight Biomaterial made that is a Mixture of Bone and Wood
 

A novel 3D printed featherweight biomaterial has been made that is a mixture of bone and wood and it could have myriad uses, including batteries, ultra-strong materials, catalytic converters, supercapacitors and biological scaffolds.

A singular 3D method of printing a biomaterial resulted in a wonder of artificial creation. This material had its architectonics made at the nano-scale level as well as the at the macro-level.

The structure and substance of this novel biomaterial resembles both wood and bone in its consistency. The scientists who worked on this material have published their research efforts in the journal Science Advances and also applied for a patent. 

This material has a number of uses in high tech setups. Among some of the applications are in the context of batteries, light and strong substances, catalytic convertors, super-capacitors and bio-scaffoldings. These technological innovations will reach their acme in the future thanks in no small part to this new material.

The 3D printers sprayed fog droplets that had silver in them. As the liquid component in them underwent evaporation, the nanoparticles settled in place and formed vulnerable structures. They were almost like children’s toys and had porous exteriors. Also their surface area was pretty large in its extent. 

Silver is the ideal material to work with in this scheme. The really exciting thing is this method could be used to generate many other materials. The complex and strange materials that got made looked to be like micro-scaffoldings.

Among some of the shapes were bridges, spirals, links and other forms which included accordion bellows and hollow columns. This artificial methodology takes its cue from the generation of “desert roses” in the deserts of Africa.

These are crystals that look like flower arrangements. The 3D technology is very efficacious in its nature. Also the amount of redundancy is minimal. The future does indeed belong to biomaterials and their manufacturing. 

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

