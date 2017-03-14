Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates And Live Video Stream

We are live at the Tag Heuer Connected 2 event in Brunnen, Switzerland. Tag Heuer will unveil the new Tag Heuer Connected 2 Android smartwatch at around noon CET. This time the luxury watch maker chose a location in Switzerland to unveil the brand's new smartwatch. The press will gather in Brunnen at Lake Lucerne. The backdrop of the presentation will be the famous Rütli meadow and the Swiss mountains.

The scenery is stunning. The sun shines and the lake is all glitzy in front of the monomentous Swiss mountains. It will be hard for the Tag Heuer to top the outdoors with the new Android smartwatch.

Find below the live updates from the Connected 2 unveil.

Connected 2 (Modular 45) Live Blog (cet)

12:35pm: Customers can choose between two mechanical movements to swap with the smartwatch module. The Tourbillon and a basic automatic movement.

12:34pm: Tag Heuer gives customers a design studio to create their own custom Tag Heuer Modular 45 smartwatch.

12:30pm: David Singleton from Google talks about the new Android Wear 2.0 running in the new Tag Heuer Modular 45. Major new features are Android Pay and Google assistant.

12:25pm: Joshua M. Walden from Intel takes to the mic. Explaining some of the technology challenges. One of them is to get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth working through the all metal case. Also new is the new better display. The sapphire glass has been improved as the new watch supports NFC. Also improved is much more water resistant with 50m than the Connected 1.

12:19pm: Biver explains why Tag Heuer Connected 2 is Swiss Made. The new Connected watch is assembled in Switzerland.

12:14pm: Tag Heuer sells 1801 and 2017 watch technology at the same time. The new Connected 2 watch is completely echangeable with a mechanical watch and vice versa.

12:11pm: Tag Heuer is selling 15,000 Connected 2 Watch starting now noon CET. It is available now, right even before Tag Heuer has shown it to the press. What an achievement.

12:10pm: Art of watch making is eternal says Biver.

12:00am: Biver explains the Swiss history. All Swiss are rooted in the Ruetli meadow apparently.

11:52am: Jean-Claude Biver arrived.

11:40am: The event just got delayed by 25 minutes.

Tag Heuer also provides a live video stream on Youtube. Watch now.

We planned on testing the interesting Mevo Camera by Livestream for the live coverage of the unveiling of the new Tag Heuer smartwatch. The Tag Heuer supplied Wi-fi network has though ports blocked that the Mevo needs to stream. We are only able to record the event on the SD card. We will publish the video at a later time. Tag Heuer has a camera team in place as well.

The flamboyant Jean-Claude Biver, TAG Heuer CEO & President of LVMH Watch Division will be of course on hand to present the new Tag Heuer Connected watch. Also in attendance will be representatives of Tag Heuer's technology partners. Joshua M. Walden, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New Technology Group at Intel Corp. and David Singleton, ‎VP Engineering for Android at Google have been confirmed to join Biver at the press-conference.

Rütli in German means "Little meadow". Back in 1291, it was in this clearing, just above Lake Lucerne, that the representatives of the primitive cantons took the oath of Rütli to seal their alliance. Over time, the Rütli meadow has become a "national shrine". Here, on the 1st August every year, Switzerland celebrates an official national holiday. It was this deep-rooted connection to true Swiss values that Jean-Claude Biver wanted to highlight by gathering his partners from Silicon Valley and the world press here.

Tag Heuer landed a success with its first smartwatch. The Swiss luxury watch maker sold 56,000 Connected smartwatches since the launch in November of 2015. The Tag Heuer smartwatch starts at $1,500, but can cost up to $10k depending on the materials used. Tag Heuer's smartwatch generated at least $84 million in revenues for the company.

The new Tag Heuer Connected 2 with Android Wear 2.0 will go on sale likely in May and is set to become an even bigger seller for the watch maker.

Tag Heuer continues to not use Baselworld as launch pad for their smartwatch. Baselworld 2017 will kick off a week after the unveiling of the new Tag Heuer Connected 2 smartwatch.

Baselworld 2017 expects 150,000 visitors over the coming week including about 4,000 journalists from around the world. Read all Baselworld 2017 News.