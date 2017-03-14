If you have decided to step into the VR world with your Windows 10 compteur, there are some details you need to know. The first thing is that you need to be sure your PC has the brawn to run VR content. Your PC needs Windows 10 obviously, 4GB of RAM, a GPU that works with DirectX 12, a quad core CPU (dual core processors with Hyperthreading will work), and a USB 3.0 port. Keep in mind those are minimum specifications for your computer, better specs will deliver better performance and some goggles might require higher specs to function.

The next thing you need is a VR headset and there are several on the market and more coming. This list runs down available Windows 10 VR headsets and some of them may also support other versions of Windows. New VR headsets from major Microsoft partners are due out this month.

PIMAX 4K VR Headset

This headset is notable because it has 4K resolution with 3840 x 2160p native resolution. It supports 806 ppi for perfect and clear video. It uses dual 53mm aspherical lenses that deliver a 110 degree FOV. The headset is lightweight at 290g and has 1000Hz dual gyroscopes. The headset also has a detachable 3.5mm headphone port, 40mm drivers and support for virtual 5.1 surround sound. People who need glasses can use this headset thanks to an adjustable lens distance.

The headset is compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10. It states an Intel Core i5 or higher processor is needed. An HDMI output is required for connectivity along with a USB port. Refresh rate is up to 90 Hz in asynchronous mode and 60hz in synchronous mode. The headset is available via Amazon for $399 and can be had at other retailers.

3Glasses Bluebur S1

3Glasses is one of the major VR partners with Microsoft that is set to launch cool VR goggles this year. One of the offerings from the command is the Blubur S2. these glasses have a 110-degree FOV and are designed to be adjustable for comfort with adjustable straps and soft padding. Native resolution for the headset is 2800 x 1440 with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The goggles have Blue Light Cut tech inside that removes 99% of the short-wave blue light to protect eyesight. The goggles are made using a Sabic infrared transparent material and have integrated earphones for sound. You will need Windows 10, a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 video card. A DisplayPort 1.2 port and USB is needed for connectivity. Pricing is unknown.

3Glasses D2 2K VR headset

The 3Glasses D2 VR headset has a 5.5-inch HD 2K display with 534 ppi, native resolution is 2K 2560 x 1440. The goggles have low latency and a high refresh rate to help reduce dizziness felt by some users. Latency is less than 13ms and refresh rate is 60Hz. The goggles can be used with glasses thanks to an adjustable pupil distance. FOV is 110-degrees and the lenses are coated with anti-blue light material. The goggles weigh 246g and have an ergonomic design for comfort. Pricing is unknown.