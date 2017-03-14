 
 

Windows 10 VR Headsets

Posted: Mar 14 2017, 6:17am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Windows 10 VR headsets
 

Lots of new VR headsets for Windows 10 PCs are due out in March 2017

If you have decided to step into the VR world with your Windows 10 compteur, there are some details you need to know. The first thing is that you need to be sure your PC has the brawn to run VR content. Your PC needs Windows 10 obviously, 4GB of RAM, a GPU that works with DirectX 12, a quad core CPU (dual core processors with Hyperthreading will work), and a USB 3.0 port. Keep in mind those are minimum specifications for your computer, better specs will deliver better performance and some goggles might require higher specs to function.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

The next thing you need is a VR headset and there are several on the market and more coming. This list runs down available Windows 10 VR headsets and some of them may also support other versions of Windows. New VR headsets from major Microsoft partners are due out this month.

PIMAX 4K VR Headset

This headset is notable because it has 4K resolution with 3840 x 2160p native resolution. It supports 806 ppi for perfect and clear video. It uses dual 53mm aspherical lenses that deliver a 110 degree FOV. The headset is lightweight at 290g and has 1000Hz dual gyroscopes. The headset also has a detachable 3.5mm headphone port, 40mm drivers and support for virtual 5.1 surround sound. People who need glasses can use this headset thanks to an adjustable lens distance.

The headset is compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10. It states an Intel Core i5 or higher processor is needed. An HDMI output is required for connectivity along with a USB port. Refresh rate is up to 90 Hz in asynchronous mode and 60hz in synchronous mode. The headset is available via Amazon for $399 and can be had at other retailers.

3Glasses Bluebur S1

3Glasses is one of the major VR partners with Microsoft that is set to launch cool VR goggles this year. One of the offerings from the command is the Blubur S2. these glasses have a 110-degree FOV and are designed to be adjustable for comfort with adjustable straps and soft padding. Native resolution for the headset is 2800 x 1440 with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The goggles have Blue Light Cut tech inside that removes 99% of the short-wave blue light to protect eyesight. The goggles are made using a Sabic infrared transparent material and have integrated earphones for sound. You will need Windows 10, a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 video card. A DisplayPort 1.2 port and USB is needed for connectivity. Pricing is unknown.

3Glasses D2 2K VR headset

The 3Glasses D2 VR headset has a 5.5-inch HD 2K display with 534 ppi, native resolution is 2K 2560 x 1440. The goggles have low latency and a high refresh rate to help reduce dizziness felt by some users. Latency is less than 13ms and refresh rate is 60Hz. The goggles can be used with glasses thanks to an adjustable pupil distance. FOV is 110-degrees and the lenses are coated with anti-blue light material. The goggles weigh 246g and have an ergonomic design for comfort. Pricing is unknown.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Unveil Live Blog

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

11 minutes ago

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

50 minutes ago

LG's Coolest OLED TVs for 2017

58 minutes ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

17 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

Boaty McBoatface Submarine Set for its First Scientific Mission in Antarctica

Boaty McBoatface Submarine Set to Go on its First Scientific Mission in Antarctica

1 hour ago

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

2 hours ago

I4U news

5 Key ‘Make or Break’ Life Insurance Trends

2 hours ago

Researchers 3D Print Lightweight But Ultra-Strong New Material Like Wood and Bone

Researchers 3D Print Lightweight But Ultra-Strong New Material Like Wood and Bone

2 hours ago

New Reusable Sponge Material can Absorb and Release Spilled Oil

New Reusable Sponge Material can Absorb and Release Spilled Oil

3 hours ago

Courtesy NolahMattress.com

Maverick Mattress Biz Wakes Up Tired Industry

3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy TheLuxeList.com

5 Disruptive Luxury Travel Trends Shattering the Status Quo

6 hours ago

1 in 4 US Adults are Disabled by Arthritis: CDC Reports

1 in 4 US Adults are Disabled by Arthritis: CDC Reports

15 hours ago, 2:47pm CDT

Scientists Create New Material to Regrow Bone

Scientists Create New Material to Regrow Bone

16 hours ago, 1:52pm CDT

This New Material Helps Store Data With Light

This New Material Helps Store Data With Light

16 hours ago, 1:33pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

18 hours ago, 12:07pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Technology News

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Unveil Live Blog

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

11 minutes ago

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

50 minutes ago

LG's Coolest OLED TVs for 2017

58 minutes ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

17 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Unveil Live Blog

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

11 minutes ago

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

50 minutes ago

LG's Coolest OLED TVs for 2017

58 minutes ago

Boaty McBoatface Submarine Set for its First Scientific Mission in Antarctica

Boaty McBoatface Submarine Set to Go on its First Scientific Mission in Antarctica

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook