Geneva Motor Show 2017: New Concept Cars

The Geneva Motor Show 2017 brought a number of new models and concepts this year. A few concepts which were introduced at the event made sure to capture the attention of everybody. Some of the concepts were really impressive. We are here to talk about a few stunning concept cars that were revealed in the show.

Toyota i-TRIL Concept

Toyota i-TRIL concept is the right kind of vehicle that will define mobility for future. It has been designed specifically to be a futuristic electric car for urban areas. Toyota was planning to introduce an electric vehicle for an urban house wife or her companions and this concept came up.

The Toyota i-TRIL concept is a rear-wheel-drive concept that weighs only 600kg. It will be powered by an electric motor that will be placed above rear axle unit. The concept car has a design that looks like an insect however it surely isn’t cringe worthy.

The Toyota i-TRIL concept has its front wheel and fenders separated from main body shell. It has a cocoon like central space. The car’s cabin is covered in a wrap that will have the ability to change its color which is really exciting. The driver will be able to gaze outwards from the cockpit due to transparency.

It will have two butterfly opening doors.

They are specially designed in a way so that the car can be parked in narrow places too. The rear cabin of car is wider than front. The driver will sit in front while the two passengers will sit in back. The Toyota i-TRIL concept will showcase 20 inches Goodyear tires. The tires have been designed in order to match the interior of concept.

The car will be operated with nodes that will be similar to that of a game controller. According to Toyota, this concept will make a significant different in urban mobility in near future.

Peugeot Instinct Concept

If you are looking for an autonomous futuristic car then Peugeot Instinct Concept should be your choice. The concept was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show and is the true depiction of an autonomous car. The company has made sure that they include both manual driving and autonomous driving concept in the same car.

It will feature handsome aerodynamic qualities. Along with that it will have a beautiful exterior too. It will use the Artik Cloud Platform by company as well. It will help the car to configure settings according to user preferences. Car’s interior is designed to give the sense of hi-tech luxury which will actually match its exterior. The steering wheel will have a switch that will make the paddles fold thus creating more leg space. The cabin in turn will be able to convert into a comfortable lounge by pressing a single button.

Citroen C-Aircross

The Citroen C-Aircross was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show this year. It is a compact concept that will be replacing C3 Picasso. According to the rumors, this model will go on sale in year 2018. Recently C4 Cactus and new C3 were introduced by the company. The Citroen C-Aircross will be sharing a platform with that of C3. This means that it will be a car which will be creatively designed and will have a high competition with its competitions too.

It will have the signature double chevrons of the company high on its front. Along with that location of main headlamps have changed like that of C4. The floating D-pillar makes the car look cool. Along with that, it has gotten the new wheels that have beautiful oblong patterns. These are an excellent addition to make the car look decent and futuristic.

The concept that was showcased in the event lacked one main thing. It did not show any details on the interior of car. It looks like the brand is still working on it and have a few designs in mind too. However we are looking forward to see more details associated with this concept in near future.