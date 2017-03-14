SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Grounded Due To High Winds

SpaceX may launch its EchosStar 23 satellite in the early hours of dawn on Thursday, March 16th. There has been a delay of a day since the satellite was supposed to be launched today on Tuesday 14th.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Foul weather was the factor which caused this procrastination. The satellite was supposed to be whisked off into space via a Falcon 9 rocket. The site of the launch was NASA’s Kennedy Space Center which is located in Florida.

The strong breeze that was blowing on Tuesday at the KSC caused the putting off of the launch. There is always a next time and Thursday will be the date for the new schedule of the launch, according to Space.com. This launch will not have a landing.

Enthusiasts and space aficionados can watch the whole scenario live on the Internet. As mentioned before, this launch is unique in that it will not be undergoing any landing of any sort. The issue is the Falcon 9 rocket which will not be having any extra fuel needed for landing purposes.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, said that the EchoStar 23 satellite will be a very heavy piece of equipment that will go into geostationary orbit in outer space.

SpaceX has had a record of landing eight such Falcon 9 first stages till now. The first such attempt was made in December of 2015. This EchoStar 23 satellite mission is a historic event that holds great importance for both NASA and SpaceX.

It is a chance that Elon Musk has to take as head of SpaceX since the reputation of his innovative firm is on the line here. You cannot put off the inevitable forever. It has to be faced and only those who face their fears with boldness and chutzpah are able to climb the ladder of success.