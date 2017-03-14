 
 

SpaceX Will Face These 5 Problems To Colonize Mars

SpaceX Will Face These 5 Problems to Colonize Mars
Mars Colony Credit: Dubai Media Office
 

The colonization of Mars within a few decades is what Elon Musk of SpaceX wants so badly. He is a major champion of this cause and has been reiterating his stance on the matter for quite some time now.

To settle human colonies on Mars is a worthy yet difficult goal. Yet Elon Musk will make heaven and earth meet in his efforts to make it a real life possibility. Such a move has already been the stuff of science fiction. Yet it has been long overdue in reality. However, Elon Musk is not one to back down from such a long shot effort.

The making of man as a multi-planetary species is the ultimate goal of SpaceX and its Napoleonic head. This was quite an announcement and it shook the receptive audience when it made headlines all around the world. 

The following five hurdles are extant regarding the colonization of Mars:

1. Radiation: Cosmic radiation is a pretty huge obstacle in the way of a trip to Mars. While it is not the kind to cause instant damage to the biological systems of human beings, the chances of those in the spaceship developing cancer later on are high indeed.

Musk dismissed this issue with a wave of his hand. It is rather like the video game in the 80s named Oregon Trail. The hindrances along the way were such that death stalked the pioneers who traveled the path of migration at every step.

2. Cash: The funding of the whole project will not be a walk in the park. It requires a virtual begging bowl approach and total budgetary cuts not to mention seeking the favors of wealthy billionaires.

While current costs are $10 billion per passenger on the Mars Express, Musk promises to bring this astronomical sum down to $200,000, according to Inverse. This in itself will be a miracle if it occurs. Yet to go below this sum of money is a little tricky.

3. Water & Energy: By using the natural resources found on Mars, Musk plans to save up on the carrying of any extra cargo or equipment for sustenance purposes. The only problem with this is that the production of propellant on the surface of Mars will require tons of energy.

Solar panels may well be the answer, but they are extremely costly. Also the collection of water for drinking and domestic purposes from the poles of Mars will take a tremendous amount of effort. Will this be forthcoming when the decisive moment arrives? Your guess is as good as mine!

4. Communication in Deep Space: The contact that is to be maintained throughout the journey as well as the indefinite period of human settlement requires complex infrastructure that doesn’t exist at present. Musk has not given a solution to the issue of the communication gap between earthlings and human inhabitants on Mars. The distance is too much for the sort of simple contact we humans take for granted with other via a smartphone or Face Time.

5. Laws that Get in the Way: Planetary protection says that to sow the seeds of a settlement on Mars amounting to a million inhabitants will break the agreed-upon laws here on earth.  The very decision to make mankind an interplanetary species is flawed since it is like spreading the disease instead of curing it.

