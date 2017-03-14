 
 

Electric Shocks To The Brain Can Boost Working Memory

Electric Shocks to the Brain can Boost Working Memory
  • Buzzing the brain with electricity can boost working memory
 

Apparently, electric brain stimulation can increase your memory bank.

The experts have discovered a novel method of boosting short-term working memory. This is via the stimulation of the brain by electric signals. This seems to put all the brain waves in synch.

Researchers found that by applying a low voltage electric stimulus to various areas of the human brain, working memory may be increased beyond the normal limits.

There is excitement among scientists since this methodology could be used to bypass damaged areas of the brain one fine day in the future. 

Those suffering from trauma, stroke or epilepsy could easily have these damaged parts of their brains skipped in order to utilize the healthy portions for the carrying out of everyday tasks.

The mind is known for its chattering background noise. This is due to the brain waves that refuse to simmer down. Weak electric current to the scalp led to a synchronizing of these brain waves.

The technique has been termed transcranial alternating current stimulation (TACS). The people in the study were able to recall party details, telephone numbers and shopping lists thanks to this procedure. 

Scientists employed TACS to stimulate two brain regions. These are involved in working memory. They are the middle frontal gyrus and the inferior parietal lobule.

Ten subjects were told to do memory exercises while they were given theta frequency stimulation to the two brain areas in an synchronized and unsynchronized manner. Also a quick burst of stimulation was employed at times.

The synchronized stimulation attempts ended up boosting working memory. MRI scans showed the brain functions during the stimulation and carrying out of the tasks.

The subjects showed slight differences though since each brain had its own unique make-up. This technique shows us that there is hope for patients suffering from various diseases of the brain in future times. 

