 
 

World's First Glow In The Dark Frog Discovered In Argentina

Posted: Mar 15 2017, 1:27am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 15 2017, 1:44am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

First Glow in the Dark Frog Discovered in Argentina
Fluorescence in the tree frog. Credit: PNAS
 

The polka-dot tree frog represents the first and only known fluorescent amphibian in the world

Researchers have discovered a naturally fluorescent polka-dot tree frog in Amazon basin of Argentina. At first sight, the frog looks just another plain colored creature but it actually glows neon green when exposed to ultraviolent light. This makes it the world’s first amphibian with a remarkable ability to glow in dark.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

Fluorescence or the ability to emit different colors after absorbing light, has been observed in a variety of ocean creatures such as fish, sharks, corals and sea turtles and even in few land animals such as scorpions and parrots, but it is the first time scientists have seen this trait in an amphibian.

Researchers stumbled upon the weird amphibian by accident while studying the skin pigments of polka-dot tree frogs collected near Santa Fe, Argentina. The frog’s glowing appearance was unexpected and it took everyone by surprise.

“For some things we were planning on doing, we had to illuminate the frog tissues with UV light. Then we realized the whole frog was fluorescing.” Julián Faivovich, a herpetologist from University of Buenos Aires in Argentina and one of the researchers involved in the study told New Scientist

When researches pointed a black light at its skin pigments, they found that frog changed its color dramatically, from a dull yellow color with red spots to a neon green frog with dark spots.

Upon through investigation, researchers found that three molecules, hyloin-L1, hyloin-L2 and hyloin-G1 in the animals’ lymph tissue and skin glands are likely responsible for this green glow. Each molecule has a ring and a hydrocarbon chain, which is unlike any previously reported molecule that causes fluorescence in creatures. Researchers have also found that these molecules enhance the brightness of the frog by 19 percent on a night with a full moon and 30 percent during twilight.

The polka-dot tree frog is tiny frog, about 1 inch long and is marked by white, yellow or reddish spots.

Finding an amphibian that exhibits fluorescence raises many new questions including why the frog is fluorescent.

The phenomenon of fluorescence is different from bioluminescence, in which animals either produce their own light through a series of chemical reactions or use light provided by its host bacteria. But in fluorescence, a creature absorbs light, transforms it and re-emits it, sometimes in different colors. Typically, fluorescence is used for camouflage, mating or attracting prey.

In the future, researchers are planning to study photoreceptors in the frog eyes to find out whether they use their fluorescence to better see each other at night. Researchers are also planning to take a closer look at other tree frogs in the area to see if they, too, may have the same feature.

 

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

11 hours ago, 1:57pm CDT

TV and Other Electronic Devices Put Children at Risk of Diabetes

TV and Other Electronic Devices Put Children at Risk of Diabetes

11 hours ago, 1:52pm CDT

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

12 hours ago, 1:43pm CDT

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

12 hours ago, 1:40pm CDT

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

4 minutes ago

HelperPlace is one efficient converged portal for domestic helpers and employers

HelperPlace is one efficient converged portal for domestic helpers and employers

17 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught on Video

Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught on Video

3 hours ago

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

3 hours ago

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

3 hours ago

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

10 hours ago, 3:01pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

12 hours ago, 1:44pm CDT

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

12 hours ago, 1:42pm CDT

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

12 hours ago, 1:41pm CDT

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

12 hours ago, 1:35pm CDT

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

12 hours ago, 12:58pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

11 hours ago, 1:57pm CDT

TV and Other Electronic Devices Put Children at Risk of Diabetes

TV and Other Electronic Devices Put Children at Risk of Diabetes

11 hours ago, 1:52pm CDT

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

12 hours ago, 1:43pm CDT

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

12 hours ago, 1:40pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

4 minutes ago

HelperPlace is one efficient converged portal for domestic helpers and employers

HelperPlace is one efficient converged portal for domestic helpers and employers

17 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught on Video

Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught on Video

3 hours ago

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook