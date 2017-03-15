 
 

HelperPlace Is One Efficient Converged Portal For Domestic Helpers And Employers

Posted: Mar 15 2017, 1:28am CDT

 

It has been difficult for families to hire domestic helpers, even though there are more than hundreds and thousands of helpers in the territory. The reason was lack of a structure to hire them ad hoc, without background processing and past feedback. Most employment agencies are known to exact very high fees for that.

Introduction to HelperPlace

HelperPlace is one social platform that solves the predicament. The platform does not charge helpers, helping them to find suitable employers and a good job for free. HelperPlace also presents verified profiles, with proper background checks, skill tests and screening so that employers can find the right helper for their household needs.

The challenge of finding a helper and for the helper to find a job is huge. Most try to activate their network, their connections and even post on social media for their wants. Searching for jobs on social media is helpful but does not provide a way to help with the rest of the process. HelperPlace can save your time and energy to find good domestic helpers and for helpers to get good jobs with reasonable pay, pertaining to each task! The portal refers multiple opportunities coming from employers, agencies or even the web, directly to the helpers too.

So it is advantageous for those who need to get a new job soon to have their profile on HelperPlace, which in turn will provide a quick connect with employers.

Searching for the best Domestic Helpers in Town

Finding domestic helpers in Hong Kong out of a huge list of migrants is tough. It is important to find the best-qualified helpers in town with an efficient process of gleaning out details for the same. Employers are forever keen to find the right helper and HelperPlace presents a comprehensive database of helpers who are qualified in multiple ways. 

There is a separate section for employers to post a job and helpers to search for a job. One can scour through the profile in the database using specific criteria and filters. One can shortlist the helpers that are aligned to their needs while helpers can shortlist jobs that match their profiles.

Employers can request for their phone numbers or just set up a meeting. After going through the interviews, one can hire a domestic helper who is indeed a best fit for the family.

For example, if you need a maid for cleaning the house and washing utensils, but also with some experience of handling babies, then you can find one who has experience as a nurse too, with a knack of handling babies efficiently. Even though filters will help the employer to find some helpers to match the unique criteria, the interviewing process is important too.

Verified profiles at one place

Since every domestic helper has a different background and history, screening and background checks are highly important. HelperPlace is one perfect site for each employer and domestic helper. Those helpers who have their papers ready and do not have any blemish on their record are welcome to be a part of the portal. Employers benefit immensely with the portal, getting access to more than 3,000 domestic helpers actively looking for jobs at any given point.

The minimum wage for a helper currently stands at HK$4,310 in lieu of new government rules.  HelperPlace makes sure that employers connect with domestic helpers and notify them about contracts, rights, and the overall recruitment process, providing a transparent medium of communication between helpers and employers. The site also helps domestic helpers to gain new skills including cooking, safety measures and the like.

A Note for Employers

HelperPlace makes sure that on posting any job offer, there will be a host of applications waiting for you within some hours! Don't forget that most working mums rely on domestic helpers and regard them as one of the most important members of their lives. Choose the right helper after taking the required time for your family and get them good working environment.

Keval Padia is a Founder & CEO of Nimblechapps. He is a Mobile App Developer, with acute knowledge of Mobile App Design and User Experience Design. His vision is to become the best mobile development company, which can transform people's idea into fully functional application at a very affordable price.

 

 

