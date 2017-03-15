Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

A Known Problem

In any laboratory setting, testing on animals is likely going to be a regular component. From cosmetics to new pharmaceuticals and medical procedures, there are quite a variety of uses test subjects can be needed for. Virtually all of those uses yield scientific positives for humanity over time.

The thing about testing in a lab setting is that it takes time. Consider a traditional experiment. There must be a test group, and there must be a control group. Both groups must be of a large enough size to attain requisite data. A group of five rats can't properly tell much, as individual variances between the rats will throw off the results.

A group of a hundred or a thousand is much more trustworthy, as there's enough diversity across such a group to tell whether or not method A or method B had any sustainable impact. Rats in such groups will be statistically normative enough to properly demonstrate cause and effect.

Additionally, they'll have their own issues which will help determine how certain conditions may affect people.

As an example: one rat may have a heart condition, and the “medication” it is given affects it differently than the others. With a small group, there's not enough variance to measure individual results, or even determine whether or not a broad trend is taking place. With a large group, there's variance and individual idiosyncrasy which can be studied.

So where's the problem? In tagging these animals. If you've got a group of 1,000 rats that need to be tagged and entered into a computer system, even at just two minutes per rat, that's 2,000 minutes, or 33.33 hours. Double that if you've got two groups that are 1,000 strong.

Tagging Methods That Aren't So Time-Intensive

According to RapidLab.com, lab animal identification using modern methods is “secure, lightweight, and painless…[these tags] feature a 2-D Matrix Barcode, allowing for instant scanning with 100% accuracy.”

What is being referred to is a new kind of tagging and identification that simplifies the whole process. Basically, rats get a kind of ribbed tattoo that is scannable by a laser. This saves hours of work, and curtails human error. Even the best scientist is going to double a number here, or forget a test subject there. Even in a group of 100 rats, should one be misidentified, it could throw off the results of the entire experiment.

Transcending falsifiability may not be possible in a technical sense. There's nothing that is 100% free from the possibility of this concept. However, increasing the level of technical accuracy reduces falsifiability substantially, making test results more trustworthy.

The more trustworthy a given lab's test results, the more likely that lab will be able to branch out, obtain funding, and make the kind of developments their tireless scientists have been driving toward.

Staying On The Cutting Edge

It's a difficult dance, as the cutting edge is sharp and fine, and changing all the time. Five years ago smartphone technology wasn't as integral to society as it is today. In five more years, who knows where it will go? Avoiding upgrade to newer, better scientific techniques can quickly snowball in a lab.

If you can, get involved with new breakthroughs as quickly as is feasibly possible. Granted, you want to ensure certain breakthroughs are worth the hype surrounding them; but as a scientist, running a cost-benefit analysis should be somewhat second nature to you.

Rapid Identification ID tags for test subjects save many hours, and many dollars, in the long run. If you can cut down 2,000 minutes per 1,000-subject control group to 2,000 seconds, suddenly you've turned 33.33 hours into 33.33 minutes.