 
 

Scientists Create Highly Magnetic Material To Improve Computer Technologies

This is a reversible formation of a polynickelocene from a moderately strained nickelocene-based monomer. Credit: Manners Group, University of Bristol
 

The making of very magnetic stuff could aid the evolution of computer science.

It looks like the creation of extremely magnetic materials could help certain computer technologies to the max. This is via an indirect widening of the knowledge base. Polymers can have metallic elements in their context. This has been the source of much curiosity in recent times.

They have applications in the making of self-healing substances, photovoltaic cells and data storage devices. These metal sandwich contraptions are termed “metallocenes”. They have been internalized into polymers via the use of iron. 

Now though researchers have used nickel as part of a polymer structure. Termed nickelocene, this substance is churned out as a florescent green matter that is highly magnetic in its nature.

This polymer can be made or deleted via temperature changes. By merely heating, it can undergo depolymerisation. Most of the materials with magnetic properties cannot be dissolved and are a pain in the neck to process.

The nickel-based polymer is a fine example of an easily obtainable, readily manipulated soluble material. Its extreme magnetic properties make it worth its weight in gold.  

The study's first author Rebecca Musgrave said: "Remarkably, we also have the ability to create and destroy this dynamic magnetic polymer using only changes in temperature (via a process called depolymerisation).

"Most materials with cooperative magnetic properties are insoluble or difficult to process, and this nickel-based polymer is a rare example of a readily accessible, easily handled, soluble magnetic polymer."

The very strange and novel uses of this polymer make it worthy of being explored further in the lab. It will continue to yield new spin-offs which will come in handy in other contexts in the future.

These will have a utility in data storage gizmos and gadgets that will appear in the times to come. All that is needed is the right sort of experimentation and inductive reasoning by the scientists.

With engineering and chemistry being combined, the discovery of new materials that have multiple applications is a sure thing. This is something that has caused great excitement and exhilaration in the scientific community since the permutations of these metallic materials are virtually infinite. 

This study is published in the journal Nature Chemistry.

