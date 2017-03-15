 
 

Cyber Attacks On E-wallets On The Rise

Posted: Mar 15 2017, 3:24am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Cyber Attacks on e-wallets on the Rise
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

As traffic to e-wallet platforms grows, there has been a significant increase in cyber attacks on online payment gateways to steal data than to disrupt operations, a new report said on Wednesday.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

According to the data provided by global leader in content delivery network (CDN) services Akamai Technologies, hits to web pages on e-wallet companies grew from 512,115,015 per day in September to 1,264,470,283 per day in February in the country.

Akamai in India analysed the growth in traffic volume to India's e-wallet sites on the Akamai Intelligent Platform, three months before and three months after the demonetisation announcement.

"Nearly 94 percent of attack attempts on mobile wallet companies were on the application layer (XSS and RFI attacks) with intent to steal business critical data," the report added.

Distributed Denial of Service or DDoS attacks were insignificant in comparison to the overall number of attacks observed, the report noted.

DDoS attempts on these wallets constituted less than 1 per cent of the total number of attempts in this time period, emphasising the fact that attacks were intended to steal data and not necessarily disrupt operations of mobile wallet firms.

According to Akamai's recent "State of The Internet Security" report for Q4 2016, India is second in the list of countries in Asia Pacific that sourced the most web application attack traffic with nearly 86,38,666 attacks attributed as originating from the country, after China.

India also ranks fourth in the list of target countries for web application attacks globally, the report said.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

The 2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

8 minutes ago

Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

1 hour ago

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

13 hours ago, 1:44pm CDT

Scientists Create Highly Magnetic Material to Improve Computer Technologies

Scientists Create Highly Magnetic Material to Improve Computer Technologies

18 minutes ago

HelperPlace is one efficient converged portal for domestic helpers and employers

HelperPlace is one efficient converged portal for domestic helpers and employers

1 hour ago

First Glow in the Dark Frog Discovered in Argentina

World's First Glow in the Dark Frog Discovered in Argentina

1 hour ago

Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught on Video

Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught on Video

4 hours ago

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

5 hours ago

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

5 hours ago

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

12 hours ago, 3:01pm CDT

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

13 hours ago, 1:57pm CDT

TV and Other Electronic Devices Put Children at Risk of Diabetes

TV and Other Electronic Devices Put Children at Risk of Diabetes

13 hours ago, 1:52pm CDT

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

13 hours ago, 1:43pm CDT

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

13 hours ago, 1:42pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Technology News

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

The 2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

8 minutes ago

Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

1 hour ago

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

13 hours ago, 1:44pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

The 2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

8 minutes ago

Scientists Create Highly Magnetic Material to Improve Computer Technologies

Scientists Create Highly Magnetic Material to Improve Computer Technologies

18 minutes ago

Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

1 hour ago

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook