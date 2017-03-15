 
 

The Best Cars Of The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

McLaren 720S

The Geneva Motor Show 2017 is open until March 19.

The annual Geneva Motor Show takes place in Switzerland as usual and the event was filled to the brim with all the best cars to be offered from around the world. Whether it was Italian, French, German or American auto engineering they could all be found under one roof for the duration of the auto show. Let us take a look at the best of the best cars unveiled at the Geneva auto show.

Peugeot 3008
The first car to deserve our attention is none other than the Peugeot 3008, which won the 2017 “Car of the Year” award at the motor show in Switzerland. The winner is chosen by a panel made up of 58 journalists from over 22 European countries. It is the first SUV winner of the Peugeot company since its creation in 1964 and the fifth Peugeot vehicle named Car of the Year at the Geneva auto show. The car will be available in a range of trims from 1 to 1.4 litre three cylinder turbo engine.

Peugeot Instinct Concept
The 3008 was not the only offering by Peugeot at the Swiss auto show. Peugeot also unveiled its Instinct concept, which is a first self-driving concept. According to Peugeot the concept is the combination of new technology with driving pleasure. The concept features four modes for the sale of choices. Two modes will be for autonomous driving while the other two are for active driving. The concept unveiled showed active aerodynamic features in the exterior design.  The car will be developed in collaboration with the tech giant Samsung which increases its appeal as it will feature the company’s Artik Cloud platform.

Ferrari 812 Superfast
Next up the supercar Ferrari 812Superfastwas also unveiled at the Geneva auto show. The all-new Ferrari supercar is an updated version of the F12 Berlinetta. Ferrari is featuring a new 6.5-liter V-12 in it capable of delivering a whopping 789 horsepower. Moreover it produces 80% of the toque from 3,500 rpm as a result of both direct fuel injections and tracts.

McLaren 720S
The all-new McLaren’s super car is the perfect combination of ferocity in connection with lightweight aerodynamics. The 720S comes with a 710-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine which can drive the rear wheels with a seven-speed automatic. The 720s comes in four different modes such as the Comfort, Sport, Track and Drift. The new McLaren’s is not just a pretty car but also features in car tech which revolutionizes driver visibility as the company has upgraded its core model. The McLaren’s was continuously compared with the new Ferrari 812 Superfast at the event.

2018 Lexus LS 500h
Lexus revealed the photos of the Lexus LS 500h even before the show took place. The new hybrid LS sedan is the fifth generation of the Lexus flagship. The sedan first made its debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show. At the Geneva show it came with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine which is capable of delivering about 415 horsepower.

Ford Fiesta ST
The next generation Ford Fiesta features a notable shift from the turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder to an all-new turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine. Even though the power remains the same at 197 horsepower, the 3-cylinder is lighter and quicker. In short the new Fiesta ST can go from a mere 0 to 62 mph in just 6.7 seconds.

Honda Civic Type R
The production trim of the Honda Civic Type R made its debut at the Geneva auto show. The Civic type R will soon head to showrooms later in 2017. Although pictures of the car had been released before time at the show in Switzerland finally all the specs were revealed. The new Civic Type R will not only be the first Honda to be sold all over the world but will come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 paired to a 6-speed manual engine. The horsepower is expected to exceed 305 hp. The model also features dual axis strut front suspension so torque steer can be prevented by as much as 55% compared to the rest of the Civic range. The new Civic features the five-door Civic Hatchback body.

2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback
The Audi RS 3 Sportback was finally unveiled at the show. The new Audi comes with much awaited upgraded powertrain in the all-new RS 3 sedan trim. The RS 3 trim was first unveiled at the 2016 Paris auto show and this is the first production car featuring that trim. The hatchback can produce up to 400 horsepower along with 354 pound of torque. The engine fitted is a 2.5-liter inline-5, so basically the car can sprint to an impressive 62 mph in just 4.1 seconds. The top speed is estimated to the 155 mph, however on request the speed can be raised to 174 mph. the use of lighter internals made with an aluminum crankcase has substantially reduced the weight of the car by 57 pounds.

Range Rover Velar
Range Rover introduced an all-new car called the Velar. The Velar is slated to be placed between the Range Rover Sport and the smaller Evoque. The latest addition to the Range Rover line will go on sale later in 2017. Velar is supposed to sit between Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Evoque which was released earlier. 

The new Velar is basically targeted as a completion for SUV brands like the BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. According to the Land Rover design director with the Velar they strived towards a reductive approach. The Velar comes with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine capable of producing 300 hpin addition to 700 Nm of torque. The Velar can go from 0 to 100 in 6.5 seconds.

It is taller than that of F-Pace however will have an identical wheelbase. If we compare these two vehicles, we will see that these two vehicles are pretty different to look at. Velar will have standard Range Rover looks in the form of rear fender, tail lights and headlights that are iconic in design. There will be a 12.4 inches TFT screen in front of driver which is serve as an infotainment system and will also control a lot of features of cars. Features such as Wi-Fi and Ethernet will be available in the cabin as well.

The 87th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show runs from March 9 to March 19, 2017. It kicked off with two Press Days before the official inauguration presided over by Mr. Johann N. Schneider-Ammann, a member of the Swiss National Council, opening the exhibition of 900 models including 148 world and European premiers. 180 exhibitors share this limelight. They include all of the large manufacturers, smaller exclusive constructors, high performance preparation specialists, resolutely timeless automotive designers, plus suppliers of parts, accessories, and equipment to the automotive sector. These diverse groups will offer visitors a unique experience and insight into the world of the automobile. 

