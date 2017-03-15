 
 

Films That Explore The Dark Side Of The Information Age

Posted: Mar 15 2017, 4:04am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Films that Explore the Dark Side of the Information Age
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Internet has undoubtedly enriched the lives of billions. It's easier than ever to call up a relative on the other side of the globe, order a new pair of shoes on Amazon or stream the latest film right into the comfort of your living room. Social media has enabled us to keep up with our friends despite our sometimes hectic schedules, and platforms such as Instagram have even provided a way to make a living if you know how to amass a large group of followers.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

What we don't always acknowledge however, are the downsides. Addiction to your smartphone or Facebook, cyberbullying and security issues – these are just a few of the problems coming to light as social media becomes more embedded in society. As such, there have been a number of films and productions that have begun to address the dark side of the information age.

Black Mirror

While not strictly a film – even though each episode is a standalone tale – Black Mirror deserves to rank at the top of the list. A contemporary sci-fi anthology series, Black Mirror weaves dark, harrowing tales about the unexpected consequences of society's relationship with new technologies. It's hard to pinpoint the most terrifying episode. The Waldo Moment – where a failed comedian's goofy cartoon character is suddenly cast into an election, only to gain the popular vote and transform the nation into a totalitarian nightmare – is quite disconcerting. Or maybe it has to do with the boy who is blackmailed into committing crimes by hackers for his dubious internet searches in Shut Up and Dance. Perhaps it's Nosedive, where people's ratings of each other's social interactions can determine your station in life. All of the stories are equally compelling – and equally scary. The latest season was streamed by Netflix in 2016, with season four set to be released at the end of the year.

Trust

After being given a laptop for her birthday, fourteen year old Annie meets a sixteen-year-old boy she really likes on a chatroom. They develop an instant connection and over time begin to bond over text messages and instant messaging. Eventually they meet, and Annie discovers that the boy she had been chatting with is actually a man in his 40s. The film explores the effects of the anonymity that the Internet provides, particularly in an age of Internet dating when getting to know someone is as easy as swiping left or right. It's a sobering look at how blaise we've become when putting ourselves and our information online, and the sometimes unpleasant consequences that follow.

Uwantme2killhim?

Another story about online manipulation and deceit, Uwantme2killhim is a film by Andrew Douglas that is based on the true story of a boy who stabbed his best friend. The story describes the lengths that an ingenious schoolboy goes to ensure his own death by manipulating another boy at his school with multiple fictitious online personalities. While not as engaging as other films on the subject, it's repercussions are no less dire, especially given the story's grim real life origins.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Cyber Attacks on e-wallets on the Rise

Cyber Attacks on e-wallets on the Rise

1 hour ago

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

The 2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

1 hour ago

Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

3 hours ago

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

3 hours ago

400000 Year Old Skull Points to Mystery Neanderthal Ancestor

400000 Year Old Skull Points to Mystery Neanderthal Ancestor

9 minutes ago

Scientists Discover Oldest Plant Fossil on Earth

Scientists Discover Oldest Plant Fossil on Earth

19 minutes ago

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

1 hour ago

Scientists Create Highly Magnetic Material to Improve Computer Technologies

Scientists Create Highly Magnetic Material to Improve Computer Technologies

1 hour ago

HelperPlace is one efficient converged portal for domestic helpers and employers

HelperPlace is one efficient converged portal for domestic helpers and employers

3 hours ago

First Glow in the Dark Frog Discovered in Argentina

World's First Glow in the Dark Frog Discovered in Argentina

3 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught on Video

Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught on Video

6 hours ago

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

6 hours ago

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

7 hours ago

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

14 hours ago, 3:01pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Technology News

Cyber Attacks on e-wallets on the Rise

Cyber Attacks on e-wallets on the Rise

1 hour ago

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

The 2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

1 hour ago

Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

Crunching The Numbers Recommends New Tagging Innovations

3 hours ago

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

400000 Year Old Skull Points to Mystery Neanderthal Ancestor

400000 Year Old Skull Points to Mystery Neanderthal Ancestor

9 minutes ago

Scientists Discover Oldest Plant Fossil on Earth

Scientists Discover Oldest Plant Fossil on Earth

19 minutes ago

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook