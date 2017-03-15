Films that Explore the Dark Side of the Information Age

The Internet has undoubtedly enriched the lives of billions. It's easier than ever to call up a relative on the other side of the globe, order a new pair of shoes on Amazon or stream the latest film right into the comfort of your living room. Social media has enabled us to keep up with our friends despite our sometimes hectic schedules, and platforms such as Instagram have even provided a way to make a living if you know how to amass a large group of followers.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

What we don't always acknowledge however, are the downsides. Addiction to your smartphone or Facebook, cyberbullying and security issues – these are just a few of the problems coming to light as social media becomes more embedded in society. As such, there have been a number of films and productions that have begun to address the dark side of the information age.

Black Mirror

While not strictly a film – even though each episode is a standalone tale – Black Mirror deserves to rank at the top of the list. A contemporary sci-fi anthology series, Black Mirror weaves dark, harrowing tales about the unexpected consequences of society's relationship with new technologies. It's hard to pinpoint the most terrifying episode. The Waldo Moment – where a failed comedian's goofy cartoon character is suddenly cast into an election, only to gain the popular vote and transform the nation into a totalitarian nightmare – is quite disconcerting. Or maybe it has to do with the boy who is blackmailed into committing crimes by hackers for his dubious internet searches in Shut Up and Dance. Perhaps it's Nosedive, where people's ratings of each other's social interactions can determine your station in life. All of the stories are equally compelling – and equally scary. The latest season was streamed by Netflix in 2016, with season four set to be released at the end of the year.

Trust

After being given a laptop for her birthday, fourteen year old Annie meets a sixteen-year-old boy she really likes on a chatroom. They develop an instant connection and over time begin to bond over text messages and instant messaging. Eventually they meet, and Annie discovers that the boy she had been chatting with is actually a man in his 40s. The film explores the effects of the anonymity that the Internet provides, particularly in an age of Internet dating when getting to know someone is as easy as swiping left or right. It's a sobering look at how blaise we've become when putting ourselves and our information online, and the sometimes unpleasant consequences that follow.

Uwantme2killhim?

Another story about online manipulation and deceit, Uwantme2killhim is a film by Andrew Douglas that is based on the true story of a boy who stabbed his best friend. The story describes the lengths that an ingenious schoolboy goes to ensure his own death by manipulating another boy at his school with multiple fictitious online personalities. While not as engaging as other films on the subject, it's repercussions are no less dire, especially given the story's grim real life origins.