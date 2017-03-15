New Hypercars Of The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The 87th Geneva Motor Show has introduced a number of new concepts and models. There were a number of impressive Hypercars that made their appearance in the show. The list is pretty long but we will let you know about the best Hypercars that were featured there.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Well, it looks like the AM-RB 001 has finally gotten a name. The hypercar concept that was revealed by Aston Martin and Red bull has been given an actually name. The name has been derived from the qualities of a Greek god because according to the company, it will have the astonishing qualities of a super car.

The name of the car represents dynamic performance, durability and efficiency. These will be the qualities of this hypercar as well.

It will be a limited edition model and only 150 variants of the model will be made.

Emerson Fittipaldi EF7

Brazilian driver Emerson Fittipaldi finally got to make his dream car. The Indy 500 winner, Formula One winner and global CART championship winner has come with a car that is regarded as his legacy project. The designing of car has been done by Italian designer Pininfarina. Along with him, a number of famous people are involved in making this car.

The Emerson Fittipaldi EF7 will feature a 4.8 liter V8 engine with an output of 600bhp. It has been built with carbon fiber which has made it efficient for faster speed. It will have the ability to attain 0-60mph in less than 3 seconds.

Spyker C8 Preliator

The new Dutch super car that made its way into the Geneva Motor show this year was Spyker C8 Preliator. It will be a 525bhp pumping car. It is the first car that the company has released after year 2009.

It will have an Audi sourced 4.2 liter V8 engine along with a motor that has already being used by company. It is styled like an aircraft. It has been made more luxurious by addition of Gold coating which will be applied to glass roof. It will have an aluminum tubular space framed chassis. The suspension of car is designed by Lotus.

It will be able to achieve the speed of 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds while the top speed is 201mph. it will come with AP racing brakes to make it stop any instance the driver wants.

Lamborghini Huracan

The Lamborghini Huracan Coupe was introduced at this year’s Geneva Motor Show too. This is a naturally aspirated V-10 engine car which will have a great driving experience to offer. It will be offered in the 7-speed Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) dual clutch system. Huracan will have all- wheel drive system which will be a treat for the driver. The Lamborghini Huracan Coupe is a performance model which has all the iconic things that Lamborghini has to offer.

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Pagani Huayra Roadster was the highlight of Geneva Motor Show 2017 as one of the most expensive cars revealed in the show. It is the latest million dollar, hand built car by company. The new thing that can be seen in this model is removable rooftop of the car. The removable rooftop is made of carbon and glass.

The hardtop removal has made the car lighter which will help in efficient acceleration of car. It has gotten subtle changes in designing as well.

It will be powered by a 6.0 liter twin turbo charged Mercedes-Benz AMG V12 engine. It has a seven speed single clutch paddle shift gearbox. The engine will produce an output of 722bhp. The car will be able to go from 0-62mph in 3.0 seconds. This will make it one of the fastest Hypercars in the world.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

An awesome new Ferrari made its debut at the 87th Geneva Motor Show as well. The new Ferrari 812 Superfast turned a lot of heads in the show due to its impressive specs. The car will be able to deliver a power of 789bhp through a magnificent 6.5 liter V12 engine.

It will offer rear wheel drive through dual clutch transmission. The Ferrari 812 Superfast is really fast due to which it has been given this name. It will be able to achieve the speed 0-63mph in 2.9 seconds. The top speed offered by the car is 211mph.

McLaren 720S

McLaren has introduced its latest McLaren 720S in the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The McLaren 720S is company’s very first vehicle from second generation line up. The 720S has gotten new car takes which will also allow new LED lights to be fitted in them.

It has gotten a new 4-liter twin turbo charged V8. The engine will have the ability to produce 720bhp of output. It will be able to achieve 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds.

Singaporean Vanda Dendrobium

This Geneva Motor Show also saw the reveal of a first ever Singaporean hypercar as well. The new electric hypercar, Vanda Dendrobium was revealed at the 87th International Geneva Motor Show. It is manufactured by Vanda Electric in collaboration with F1 engineering company named Williams Advanced Engineering. This car will have a top speed of 320km/h. The car is supposed to have the ability to go from 0-100km/h in mere 2.7 seconds.

The car is beautiful to look at. It has monocoque chassis and is made of carbon fiver body panels. The company will reveal the full details in some time. Although it is being said that it will have a 7 figure price tag.

The 87th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show runs from March 9 to March 19, 2017. It kicked off with two Press Days before the official inauguration presided over by Mr. Johann N. Schneider-Ammann, a member of the Swiss National Council, opening the exhibition of 900 models including 148 world and European premiers. 180 exhibitors share this limelight. They include all of the large manufacturers, smaller exclusive constructors, high performance preparation specialists, resolutely timeless automotive designers, plus suppliers of parts, accessories, and equipment to the automotive sector. These diverse groups will offer visitors a unique experience and insight into the world of the automobile.