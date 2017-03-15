Brain Research: New Breakthroughs And Recent Advancements

The human brain is more complex and has far more capacity than a billion dollar computer. So far the research done on the brain is still in its nascent stages. What mysteries and secrets it holds for humanity in the future remains one of the big questions.

The 21st century has been called the “Century of the Mind”. Research into the functions and capabilities of the wonderful organ that is the human brain will skyrocket with duration as mankind enters a new era in discovery and invention.

The powers of the brain to comprehend the farthest phenomena of the known universe and delve into the inner journey of intelligence and intuition may just about define us as a species with something special about it.

We may be a reed, as an ancient philosopher said, but we are a thinking reed. It is this special quality of self-consciousness that has made all the difference in the end.

Multiple Sclerosis is a scourge that ruins the lives of millions each year on a global level. It involves a degeneration of the myelin sheath in the brain. Myelin secures several structures of the CNS. This damage to myelin leads to a number of nasty symptoms such as: blindness, paralysis and fatigue. To reverse the disease is an impossibility right now.

Yet the future holds great promise in this regard. Scientists have found that certain cells of the brain stimulate the immune system to produce oligodendrocytes which heal and repair the brain and spinal column. Thus MS can be a thing of the past in the times to come provided the immunologists, stem cell biologists and neuroscientists put two and two together.

Criminals are dealt with by the justice system in a manner that may either let them go scot-free or put them behind bars for life. Many times culpability is decided on the wrong factors. The reason is the intentions and motivation of the criminal minds. Yet now science has come to the rescue. The brain scans of criminals show whether they committed a crime knowingly or recklessly. It all has to do with their mental state.

The brain scans of 40 subjects were taken while they carried a suitcase some distance. They were told that it contained drugs. What the brain scans of these test subjects showed was that some of them were not so sure whether the suitcase contained illegal drugs or not. Thus the emergent science of “neurolaw” may have applications in the field of criminology in the future.

By stimulating the brain via electric signals, the short-term working memory can be enhanced to a considerable extent. This was demonstrated by scientists in the lab.

Such a procedure could have applications in the future on patients who are suffering from trauma, stroke and epilepsy. It basically involves the administration of transcranial alterating current stimulation (TACS) to various areas of the brain in order to bring the brain waves into synch with each other.

The scans show that stimulation 'in beat' increases brain activity in the regions involved in task performance. On the other hand, stimulation 'out of beat' showed activity in regions usually associated with resting. Credit: Ines Violante

The theta stimlation was applied in a synchronized, unsynchronized and short-bursts-of-signals manner. The first one was successful in boosting working memory. This technology holds a lot in store for humanity as far as the future amelioration of brain diseases is concerned.

The scientists have found that the mind is a much more active entity that was the erstwhile presupposition. It consists of dendrites which connect up with each other. These go on to form the neurons. The brain has certain electrical patterns that appear in the form of spikes along these dendrites.

While they occur in the neurons, they also simultaneously occur in the dendrites as scientists have just found out in recent experiments with lab rats. The brain is apparently active both in its sleep phase and its exploratory time. This points towards the future application of this research in the construction of supercomputers.

Drinking 30ml of concentrated blueberry juice a day leads to a betterment in brain function, cognitive improvement and memory enhancement. This was found to be the case among a group of elderly people who were the subjects of the study. They were given the concentrate to drink on a daily basis for four months and MRI scans of their brains were arranged for before and after the study.

Not only had they achieved a sharper brain down to the last senescent individual but they had also widened their memory banks. Thus the flavenoids in a plant-based diet may help fight inflammation in the mind and act as an anti-oxidant to boot. Risk of dementia is minimized among the elderly by consuming five portions of fruits and vegetables per day.

The human brain continues to show activity long after death. This was tested in four terminally ill patients who were taken off life support machines. One of them actually showed delta waves on the EEG that remained extant for a full 10 minutes.

The definition of life and death is not so simple as this study shows. Where life ends and death begins is at best murky territory. As far as death is concerned, it may be a mystery, yet the phenomenon of consciousness has been elucidated thanks to this research work.

Mini-Brains

For a dollar a mini-brain is a possibility. This happens to be a small bunch of tissues and neurons that imitate a minute portion of the brain with remarkable accuracy. While these mini-brains, built by neuroscience, have no consciousness or blood flowing through them, they nevertheless mimic the real brain by a close margin. The electrical impulses going through their circuits are a marvel to behold. Thousands of such brains have been churned out uptil now. Some skin cells samples and other components go into the ingredients of mini-brains.

Brain Damage: The Basic Facts

Brain damage causes the destruction of brain cells. It is not something to be taken lightly. A brain injury whether it is due to trauma, stroke, tumor or illness may land you in serious trouble for the long haul.

So be prepared.

Traumatic brain injury and acquired brain injury are the two types that are commonly found in this category, according to WebMD. Brain injury often causes such symptoms as: headaches, confusion, memory issues and nausea.

Besides the brain injury caused by trauma, there is the other kind which may be due to: poisoning, infection, asphyxia, stroke or heart attack, tumor, aneurysm, neurological problems and drug abuse.

The synmptoms are many but the treatments consist of: physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and psychological support. People ought to take preventative measures to offset the chances of getting injured in such a delicate region as the brain.

Brain Tumors and Their Treatments

Tumors come in all shapes and sizes. There is always the surgical option. Then there is radiotherapy. Finally, there is chemotherapy. The decision is ultimately yours if you contract a brain tumor.

Yet expert advice is also of the essence here. The type of tumor, its position, its size, its grade and last but not least your chronological age are of paramount importance in this decision. Also the use of steroids and antiseizure and antiepileptic drugs for the myriad symptoms may be a necessity.

Top Ten Neurotechnologies that are Beneficial for the Brain

1. Big Data-Enhanced Methods: This involves computer and the simulations and models they follow. The brains are scanned and the neurometrics speak for themselves.

2. Brain-Computer Interfaces: BCIs link our minds with the world at large. Five years from now, the market for these BCIs will reach 1.5 billion.

3. Neuromonitoring Techniques: The monitoring of brain activity is quite a cutting-edge field. Symptoms can be prevented and even controlled using such technology.

4. Vehicle Operator Systems: Equipment that ensures driver vigilance on the road is of paramount importance as traffic conditions worsen in the future times. Drowsiness and inattention are two areas that need work, according to Sharpbrains.

5. Helpful Video Games: Gaming can enhance cognitive functioning. Both fluid intelligence and working memory are improved via the hand-eye coordination involved in playing video games.

6. Brain-Responsive Computer Systems: The limitlessness of the field of computer science is such that it has been termed “The Wave of the Future”.

7. Virtual Reality: From PTSD to phobias, virtual reality devices can really benefit humanity.

8. Wearables that Enhance Mindfulness: Both physical and mental health can be improved via certain wearables.

9. Cognitive Simulation: The aiding of learning and skill acquisition are an area where the focus is definitely beneficial.

10. Electromagnetic Brain Stimulation: Brain activity can be influenced for the better via electrical and magnetic devices.

How to Boost Your Brain Power

The brain responds to what you feed it (both literally and metaphorically). Herbs such as Gingko Biloba may be effective as an agent that reverses or at least halts the progress of Alzheimer’s Disease. It does this by increasing blood flow to the brain.

While the research on Gingko Biloba remains sketchy at best, it nevertheless shows promise as a cure for the “forgetting disease” and general symptoms of dementia. It should not be taken with aspirin or other blood thinners though.

Basically, it belongs in the realm of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Omega-3 fatty acids found in certain oily fish such as salmon and sardines also enhance brain power. Then there are other brain-enhancing agents such as the amino acid L-Carnitine and DMAE.

A series of brain microchips can now allow a paralyzed person to feel the sense of touch via a robotic extension. This is a modern day miracle in the making.

A patient who is unable to move his hand or legs since breaking his neck in a car accident ten years ago has felt something for the first time. Scientists implanted four chips in his brain.

With these he can now manipulate a robotic arm using just the powers of his mind. He can actually feel the sense of touch when someone strokes his fingers. This is the first time a prosthetic has allowed a person to feel tactile sensation via direct stimulation of the brain.

The man said that it felt absolutely wonderful. He actually felt the fingers of his hand being touched and pushed. It was a miracle. The findings of this research were published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.