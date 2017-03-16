 
 

Teenager Wins Regeneron Science Competition 2017 With Research On Treating Brain Injuries And Diseases

Posted: Mar 16 2017, 4:14am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Teenager Wins Regeneron Science Competition 2017 with Research on Treating Brain Injuries and Diseases
Regeneron STS 2017 Winners. Credit: Regeneron
 

Indian-American teenager, Indrani Das, won the top, $250,000 prize in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search competition for her research on treating brain injuries and diseases.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

Another Indian-American, Arjun Ramani, took the third place, which carries a prize of $150,000, for his project on networks using mathematical field of graph theory and computer programming.

It is the oldest US science competition for students and is now sponsored by the medical company, Regeneron, in association with the Society for Science and the Public (SSP).

Nicknamed the "Junior Nobel Prize", it was originally sponsored by Westinghouse in 1942 and Intel took it up from 1998 till last year. Twelve of the contest alumni have won Nobel Prizes.

Archana Verma took the fifth place award of $90,000 for research that could lead to the development of windows that could produce solar power; Prathik Naidu received the seventh place award for a software to study human genomes and cancer, and Vrinda Madan got the ninth place award of $50,000 for her study of medications for malaria.

Eight other Indian-origin students were among the 40 finalists, each of whom received prizes of $25,000.

SSP President Maya Ajmera said the finalists "are all poised to become our future scientific leaders".

More that 1,700 students took part in the contest.

Das's research showed a way for increasing the survival rate of neurons affected by brain injury or neurodegenerative disease.

Madan's research is of more immediate interest to India, where a 2015 World Health Organisation estimate said that ther were 13 million cases of malaria.

She studied 24 compounds malaria treatment and identified two that "appear to target the disease-causing organism in a novel way," SSP added.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Spiders Eat 400-800 Million Tons of Insects Every Year

Spiders Eat 400-800 Million Tons of Insects Every Year

59 minutes ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Breakthroughs and Recent Advancements

13 hours ago, 2:54pm CDT

Brain Repair Breakthrough Could Revolutionize the Treatment of Debilitating Neurological Disorders

Brain Repair Breakthrough Could Revolutionize the Treatment of Debilitating Neurological Disorders

13 hours ago, 2:46pm CDT

Tasmanian Beach Turns Neon Blue Overnight

Tasmanian Beach Turns Neon Blue Overnight

14 hours ago, 1:47pm CDT

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

Sony and Panasonic OLED TVs for 2017 Aim for the Top

54 minutes ago

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

56 minutes ago

Windows 10 Creators Update Arrives in March

Windows 10 Creators Update Arrives in March

1 hour ago

WhatsApp brings back Text Status Feature

WhatsApp brings back Text Status Feature

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

2 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: New Concept Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017 Concept Cars

6 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock Sporadic at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Sporadic at Amazon Prime Now

13 hours ago, 3:11pm CDT

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

13 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

14 hours ago, 1:16pm CDT

3D Visualization of the Pancreas is a New Tool in Diabetes Research

3D Visualization of the Pancreas is a New Tool in Diabetes Research

15 hours ago, 1:13pm CDT

400000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skull and the Fossil Story of Human Evolution

400000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skull Linked to the Fossil Story of Human Evolution

18 hours ago, 10:08am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Spiders Eat 400-800 Million Tons of Insects Every Year

Spiders Eat 400-800 Million Tons of Insects Every Year

59 minutes ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Breakthroughs and Recent Advancements

13 hours ago, 2:54pm CDT

Brain Repair Breakthrough Could Revolutionize the Treatment of Debilitating Neurological Disorders

Brain Repair Breakthrough Could Revolutionize the Treatment of Debilitating Neurological Disorders

13 hours ago, 2:46pm CDT

Tasmanian Beach Turns Neon Blue Overnight

Tasmanian Beach Turns Neon Blue Overnight

14 hours ago, 1:47pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

Sony and Panasonic OLED TVs for 2017 Aim for the Top

54 minutes ago

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

56 minutes ago

Spiders Eat 400-800 Million Tons of Insects Every Year

Spiders Eat 400-800 Million Tons of Insects Every Year

59 minutes ago

Windows 10 Creators Update Arrives in March

Windows 10 Creators Update Arrives in March

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook