 
 

Great Barrier Reef Survival Needs Cooler Oceans

Posted: Mar 16 2017, 6:59am CDT

 

Apparently, the state of the Great Barrier Reef depends on cooler temperatures than are currently extant in the global village.

Australia is the site of the Great Barrier Reef. This colorful and brilliant example of coral life forms can be protected from harm only if global warming is reduced in its intensity. Yet such a scenario is hardly taking place nowadays.

From the looks of it, things are getting worse than before with each passing day, month and year. To stop coral bleaching is not an easy task. It requires that certain drastic steps be taken which might have an effect on the economies of many nations. 

No substitute for cooler temperatures on a worldwide level will do. The cooling of the globe is the only method of halting coral bleaching. The bleaching ought not to be taken as a series of isolated events.

Instead bleaching should be taken for the actual menace it is for corals in the Great Barrier Reef. The bleaching which occurred last year was the worst example of a loss of algae and general destruction. Climate change is a tough nut to crack for humanity.  

Not only the Australian government but other political agencies around the world must do all they can to mitigate the degradation of the Great Barrier Reef. Coral bleaching is a complex topic.

It is primarily caused by high temperatures of the surrounding waterways and this in turn is due to warm currents flowing in them. Climate change adds fuel to the fire since the oceans absorb 93% of the heat that is generated around the world, according to BBC.

Bleaching occurs mainly due to an evisceration of algae that are termed zooxanthellae. These algae lend the coral its many beautiful hues. Once things are brought back to normal, corals may recover. Yet it takes many years for this to happen. Also if care is not taken, the coral may eventually die. 

The state of bleached coral had virtually become the new normal. Mass bleaching has been the usual state of affairs in the previous few summers for the coral reefs. An aerial view shows that the level of damage is extensive.

Yet environmentalists remain optimistic and are doing all that lies in their power to halt if not reverse the damage that has been done. The Great Barrier Reef is a hub of biodiversity. It ought to be given protective status since it is a major natural heritage of the planet.

The study was published in the journal Nature.

