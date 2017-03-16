Sea Ice Melt In Arctic Causes The Smog In China

One of China’s worst smog events was apparently not caused by fossil fuel emissions. It was due to conditions which had reached a breaking point elsewhere.

The heavy smog levels that remained stagnant in the air like a haze over the East China Plains about four years ago were due to a decrease in Arctic sea ice, according to a new study published today in Science Advances.

Also a build-up of Eurasian snow caused this issue. Thus we see that changes in the weather system on a macrolevel may cause a significant change in the local scenario.

The 2013 haze over the East China Plains remained in place for at least a month’s duration. It had been termed an “airpocalypse” which is a play on words regarding the original word “apocalypse”.

While temporary weather states such as the lukewarm East Asian winter monsoon may have played its part in the pea-souper, it was much more than just local phenomena that contributed to the Chinese SNAFU. The underlying mechanism responsible for this global weather sensitivity is still a relatively mysterious thing.

Although fossil fuel emissions had been minimal since years in this region of China, it still had high smog levels which puzzled climate change scientists and meteorologists alike.

Other factors are definitely responsible for this overall problem. Ventilation sources in the region have been studied since the past three and a half decades.

The region consists of dependent horseshoe-shaped basins which allow the proper ventilation of air pollution. The weather conditions on a macrolevel basis are ultimately responsible for the smog levels.

Via a peek at breeze speeds and air temperatures, scientists have managed to form their own Pollution Potential Index. This showed the effects of ventilation on air pollution.

Such conditions had not been extant since the past 35 odd years. They are novel in their nature and hence need a novel solution. There is more here than meets the eye. China, which is to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, may face difficulties if it does not clear up its smog problem in the nick of time.

The world has become a more polluted place due to overcrowding and the concomitant use of certain materials that contribute to global warming. Nothing less than a miracle will get us out of this conundrum we find ourselves in.