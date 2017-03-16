Geneva Motor Show 2017: Amazing Electric Cars

The 87th Geneva Motor Show has delivered some really awesome cars this year. A number of electric cars were also showcased in the event at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The details of the finest EVs presented at the event are as follows:

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

Nissan Blade Glider

The prototype of Nissan’s futuristic EV was present with a lot of impressive features. The Nissan Blade Glider will be a zero emission car with high performance. The company has given it a revolutionary sports car design. It feature a maximum speed of 190km/h. The car will have the ability to go from 0-100km/h in less than 5 seconds. Power will be supplied by a five module lithium-ion battery.

Dragonfly

Dragonfly is another car that was presented in Geneva Motor Show. It is a light weight electric car and will be a local car. The car is created by a Swiss company which is based in La Tour-de-Peilz (VD). The car is designed on the concept of alternate vision of mobility.

This off the grid car is designed especially not to omit any kind of pollutants in air. It will have an air filter that will purify air. It will be sold locally as well.

Pininfarina H600

Pininfarina presented H600 in the event too. The car is designed and made with the collaboration of Hybrid Kinetic Group. The car is the first one that has been made with the collaboration of Pininfarina and Hybrid Kinetic. It is going to be a sustainable luxury Sedan.

Quant 48Volt

Quant 48Volt is regarded as the low voltage flow cell drive car that is introduced in the event. The vehicle will show the power of 760bhp. It will have the ability to go from 0-100km/h.Its top speed will be 300km/h. It has been given a new cell membrane in the form of nanoFlowcell. The battery is a new type which has six cells arranged in series. It will be a performance oriented, safest, and lightest mode of mobility. This is regarded as the most economical powertrain system formulated by any company.

Mercedes-Benz Smart

A brand new and small sized EV is going to hit the market soon. Smart is an EV that has a perfect combination of urban mobility and zero emission policy. It will be a fourth generation car and will be available in a new variant of four-seater smart for four. It was already available in smart fortwo coupe and fortwo cabrio variants. This car will be offered in both combustion engines and pure battery electric drive.

Dendrobium

Dendrobium is the first ever hypercar concept launched by Singapore. It has the highest aerodynamic features and a light weight body making it an ideal racing car. It will be an electric car with a seating capacity of two people. The car has an impressive body with butterfly wings doors.

The 87th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show runs from March 9 to March 19, 2017. It kicked off with two Press Days before the official inauguration presided over by Mr. Johann N. Schneider-Ammann, a member of the Swiss National Council, opening the exhibition of 900 models including 148 world and European premiers. 180 exhibitors share this limelight. They include all of the large manufacturers, smaller exclusive constructors, high performance preparation specialists, resolutely timeless automotive designers, plus suppliers of parts, accessories, and equipment to the automotive sector. These diverse groups will offer visitors a unique experience and insight into the world of the automobile.