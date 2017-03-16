 
 

Alien Life Is Hopping Between TRAPPIST-1 Planets

Posted: Mar 16 2017, 8:56am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Alien Life is Hopping Between TRAPPIST-1 Planets
This NASA digital illustration shows an artist's concept of what it would be like to stand on the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f, located in the TRAPPIST-1 system in the constellation Aquarius. Credit: Getty Images
  • Astronomers hypothesize regarding Alien Life Forms hop in Trappist 1 Planets
 

Astronomers have hypothesized regarding alien life forms shifting from one planet to another in the Trappist 1 world.

TRAPPIST-1 is a dwarf star that was chanced upon by astrophysicists in recent times. It happens to have seven habitable planets in its vicinity.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The latest research, published in the journal Earth and Planetary Astrophysics, shows that these planets are in such close propinquity to each other that they the supposed alien life forms can hop from one to another.

This has been seen to get in the way of research into the exact whereabouts of these aliens in the TRAPPIST-1 world. The planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system are at such close quarters that were a meteorite to hit one of them, the fall-out would occur on all seven of them in equal measures.  

An artist's concept shows what the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system may look like, based on available data about the planets' diameters, masses and distances from the host star. The system has been revealed through observations from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. The seven planets of TRAPPIST-1 are all Earth-sized and terrestrial. TRAPPIST-1 is an ultra-cool dwarf star in the constellation Aquarius, and its planets orbit very close to it. They are likely all tidally locked, meaning the same face of the planet is always pointed at the star, as the same side of our moon is always pointed at Earth. Credit: Getty Images

It is being hypothesized by the scientists that various bacteria and primitive life forms may thrive on this system of planets and these may travel between the planets via a process known as “Panspermia”.

Three of the planets are known by the alphabetical letters “e”, “f” and “g”. They exist in an area known as the Goldilocks Zone, according to ScienceTimes. The habitat is ideal for life to thrive. This much the astronomers know with certainty.   

If microbes are found on even one of these planets, the other half a dozen planets will also surely have life forms thriving on them. This is rather the same as a species migrating from one island to another.

The only thing which needs to be verified is whether these planets have an atmosphere or not since without the availability of liquid water, life cannot survive on TRAPPIST-1.

Observation of the Goldilocks Zone is crucial in knowing more regarding TRAPPIST-1. The ellipsoid paths taken by the seven planets around the dwarf star and the light refracted will have to be taken into account.

Also the presence of oxygen has to be confirmed since it too is a necessary agent for the existence of life forms on a planetary level.      

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Sea Ice Melt in Arctic Causes Smog in China

Sea Ice Melt in Arctic Causes the Smog in China

36 minutes ago

Stop Global Warming to Save Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef Survival Needs Cooler Oceans

1 hour ago

Ancient Human Skull Found in Portugal is of an Oldest Neanderthal

Ancient Human Skull Found in Portugal is of an Oldest Neanderthal

2 hours ago

Mammals may Get Smaller as the Earth is Getting Hotter

Mammals may Get Smaller as the Earth is Getting Hotter

3 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Amazing Electric Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Amazing Electric Cars

25 minutes ago

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs Jump on the Scene in 2017

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs Jump on the Scene in 2017

41 minutes ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TV Line is Massive

LG's 2017 OLED TV Line is Massive

56 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Giveaways Launched

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Giveaways Launched

2 hours ago

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

Sony and Panasonic OLED TVs for 2017 Aim for the Top

3 hours ago

Teenager Wins Regeneron Science Competition 2017 with Research on Treating Brain Injuries and Diseases

Teenager Wins Regeneron Science Competition 2017 with Research on Treating Brain Injuries and Diseases

4 hours ago

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

5 hours ago

Spiders Eat 400-800 Million Tons of Insects Every Year

Spiders Eat 400-800 Million Tons of Insects Every Year

5 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update Arrives in March

Windows 10 Creators Update Arrives in March

6 hours ago

WhatsApp brings back Text Status Feature

WhatsApp brings back Text Status Feature

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Sea Ice Melt in Arctic Causes Smog in China

Sea Ice Melt in Arctic Causes the Smog in China

36 minutes ago

Stop Global Warming to Save Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef Survival Needs Cooler Oceans

1 hour ago

Ancient Human Skull Found in Portugal is of an Oldest Neanderthal

Ancient Human Skull Found in Portugal is of an Oldest Neanderthal

2 hours ago

Mammals may Get Smaller as the Earth is Getting Hotter

Mammals may Get Smaller as the Earth is Getting Hotter

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Amazing Electric Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Amazing Electric Cars

25 minutes ago

Sea Ice Melt in Arctic Causes Smog in China

Sea Ice Melt in Arctic Causes the Smog in China

36 minutes ago

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs Jump on the Scene in 2017

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs Jump on the Scene in 2017

41 minutes ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TV Line is Massive

LG's 2017 OLED TV Line is Massive

56 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook