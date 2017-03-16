Alien Life is Hopping Between TRAPPIST-1 Planets

TRAPPIST-1 is a dwarf star that was chanced upon by astrophysicists in recent times. It happens to have seven habitable planets in its vicinity.

The latest research, published in the journal Earth and Planetary Astrophysics, shows that these planets are in such close propinquity to each other that they the supposed alien life forms can hop from one to another.

This has been seen to get in the way of research into the exact whereabouts of these aliens in the TRAPPIST-1 world. The planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system are at such close quarters that were a meteorite to hit one of them, the fall-out would occur on all seven of them in equal measures.

An artist's concept shows what the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system may look like, based on available data about the planets' diameters, masses and distances from the host star. The system has been revealed through observations from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. The seven planets of TRAPPIST-1 are all Earth-sized and terrestrial. TRAPPIST-1 is an ultra-cool dwarf star in the constellation Aquarius, and its planets orbit very close to it. They are likely all tidally locked, meaning the same face of the planet is always pointed at the star, as the same side of our moon is always pointed at Earth. Credit: Getty Images

It is being hypothesized by the scientists that various bacteria and primitive life forms may thrive on this system of planets and these may travel between the planets via a process known as “Panspermia”.

Three of the planets are known by the alphabetical letters “e”, “f” and “g”. They exist in an area known as the Goldilocks Zone, according to ScienceTimes. The habitat is ideal for life to thrive. This much the astronomers know with certainty.

If microbes are found on even one of these planets, the other half a dozen planets will also surely have life forms thriving on them. This is rather the same as a species migrating from one island to another.

The only thing which needs to be verified is whether these planets have an atmosphere or not since without the availability of liquid water, life cannot survive on TRAPPIST-1.

Observation of the Goldilocks Zone is crucial in knowing more regarding TRAPPIST-1. The ellipsoid paths taken by the seven planets around the dwarf star and the light refracted will have to be taken into account.

Also the presence of oxygen has to be confirmed since it too is a necessary agent for the existence of life forms on a planetary level.