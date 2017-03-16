Aliens Hopping In Trappist-1 Planet System And More Evidences About Alien Life

Researchers at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics recently theorized an explanation for existence of extra-terrestrial life. For many years the search for aliens has utilized various methods to prove their existence.

TRAPPIST-1 is a dwarf star that has seven habitable planets in its vicinity. The astrophysicists are pretty excited about this system in the night sky since its planets have conditions which are ideal for life to thrive on them. The search for alien life forms continues and it is hoped that the scientists will soon come upon bacteria or other primitive life forms on the planets of TRAPPIST-1.

The planets are so close to each other that were the alien life forms to exist, they could easily migrate from one planet to another in a process known as “Panspermia”. The Goldilocks Zone is especially of interest for scientists since it contains planets “e”,”f” and “g” which are particularly suitable for life to thrive on. The two conditions necessary for the presence of life are liquid water and oxygen.

The newly published research claims the mysterious phenomena called fast radio bursts are actually proof of alien existence. Fast radio bursts are made up of extremely bright light therefore it is argued they cannot be created naturally. These bursts are a result of advanced alien technology as they may be leaking from planet-sized transmitters which are operated by the aliens. Furthermore the theory goes on to say these transmitters are used as interstellar probes in distant galaxies.

An artist's illustration of a light-sail powered by a radio beam (red) generated on the surface of a planet. The leakage from such beams as they sweep across the sky would appear as Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), similar to the new population of sources that was discovered recently at cosmological distances. Credit: M. Weiss/CfA

The theory has roots back in 2007 when astrophysicist Duncan Lorimer detected signal which were brief yet intense at the Parkes Observatory telescope in Australia. According to Lorimer the radio signals were quick as they lasted only 5 milliseconds and originated from outside of our galaxy. The signals were so powerful they would have required 500 million times the power of the solar system. This evidence prompted intense speculation and Lorimer along with his mentor Matthew Bailes named the radio signals as fast radio burst or FRB. To date only 25 FRBs have been detected by scientists.

Alien Moon Base

Although conspiracy theories and circumstantial evidence pointing towards the existence of aliens has been propping up for a long time, there has never been a solid scientific take. Recently alien hunters claimed to have spotted an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) on the surface of the moon. The claim was made with the help of a picture of the moon showing a disc-like object on its surface.

This lunar structure could be a mobile base for aliens, according to conspiracy theorists from SecureTeam10

According to Mail Online, the alien hunters claim it is a mobile lunar base for aliens however the picture is not clear would be an understatement. The claims were made by the controversial UFO channel SecureTeam10. The channel further went on to say NASA is covering up all evidence of alien existence.

Alien Megaship

The channel SecureTeam10 also made headline when a week prior they posted a video on YouTube claiming to have sighted a UFO in a video made by the International Space Station. According to the conspiracy theorist and UFO-hunter Tyler Glockner, who runs the called SecureTeam10, the light is an alien 'megaship'.

They further claimed NASA altered the light in the video to make the object disappear. However phenomenon such as reflections from the station windows or earth easily explains the light believed as the megaship.

Alien Cloud Cover

In another unprecedented incident a bizarre footage surfaced showing a massive illuminated disc which moved from inside cloud cover. The footage has been shared on YouTube and has already generated more than 60,000 hits. Many are using the image to claim evidence of alien life.

The person responsible for shooting the video have confirmed to DailyStar that it was shot in the United States but gave no further details. Although the footage is being on many conspiracy sites others still remain sceptical and some even claimed the video was created using CGI technology.

Alien Detection by Their Pollution

This is not the first time the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics tried to prove existence of alien life outside of planet earth via physics. Previously they published a research claiming humanity could be on the verge of detecting signs of alien life on other planets. Aliens can be found by studying exoplanet atmospheres. It is the study of gases like oxygen and methane which surround planets and are believed to only coexist if replenished by life.

Although some argue these gases could be coming from simple life forms like microbes, or is it possible advanced life and civilizations are behind it. Basically alien existence can be detected by the level of pollution they release in the atmosphere. Scientists could spot the fingerprints of certain pollutants in outer space but under ideal conditions. The technique was the latest development in the search for extra-terrestrial intelligence (SETI). Pollution is also a sign of advanced civilization and industrialization.

Communication with Aliens

Although Hollywood has long had a fascination with aliens and have released numerous films on the subject matter almost all of them have been based on fiction. For instance the latest Academy Award nominated film ‘Arrival’ is also theoretically wrong when it comes to speaking with aliens. The research base of SETI has so far been restricted to studying radio signals from other galaxies.

The reason is the intense ongoing debate as to whether it is prudent to contact aliens and send messages to distant solar systems. A research proposed the way communication is seen with aliens in the film ‘Arrival’ is not real. If aliens exist it is quite possible aliens would not perceive even images as a way of communication because it is unlikely extra-terrestrials would see things as humans do. The species being invited on earth may even be hostile.

New Methods for Alien Detection

Similarly researchers from McMaster University claimed even if extra-terrestrial life exists, it is possible we may not be detecting the signals they may be currently sending us. The extra-terrestrials may be utilizing the same methods to look for us as we are, leading to no contact.

Currently astrophysicists are searching for planets and moons with alien life in very far away areas which cannot be seen by telescopes. Instead the scientists track their shadows as they pass in front of the other stars. The dimming of starlight as planets cross over each other is also used to detect orbit information. However there is an immediate need of new methods.