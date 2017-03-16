 
 

Fiat Fullback Cross Unveiled At Geneva Motor Show 2017

Fiat Fullback Cross Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2017
  • Fiat released new stylish fullback Cross

The Fullback Cross was revealed at Geneva Motor Show 2017

A new and stylish version of Fiat’s famous pick was launched at the Geneva Motor Show this year. The Fiat Fullback cross has been designed to appeal the life style of broader group. The pickup will go on sale through Fiat Professional dealer network and Fiat passenger cars dealer network.

There are a number of exterior and interior updates that have been made in this model. It has been given a new grille decorated with matt black ingots. Along with that it has a satin silver plate and perfectly designed large sized side steps.

The Fullback Cross will feature a brand new and updated black cargo space. The Fiat logo can be seen in the relief. The pickup will be available with the double cab.

It will have a 2.4 liter common rail turbodiesel engine. The output of Cross will be 180bhp. It will showcase two kinds of transmissions including six-speed manual or a five speed automatic transmission.

The vehicle will showcase the electronic selector that will allow the driver to shift to all-wheel drive when they will need to. Three electronic clutch modes will be offered too. The Cross has an excellent opportunity to manage the torque of engine as per the road and driving conditions.

It will come with a lot of safety aids as well. The Fullback Cross will showcase Trailer Stability Assist System (TSA), ABS with EBD, Lane Departure warning (LWD).

A number of seven airbags and cruise control will be the part of this impressive vehicle too. It will also feature day time running LED lights, Xi-Xenon lights, and fog lights as standard features in all variants of the model.

The vehicle is supposed to go on sale by summer this year and the prices will be revealed before launch.

