McLaren Confirms Long Tail Version of 720S

McLaren is busy these days with a new variant named 720S. Recently the CEO of McLaren, Mike Flewitt stated that 675LT which is a variant of 650S got really popular among the customers.

This is the reason that they are thinking about creating a follow up for this variant. It is a great news for all the McLaren fans. Flewitt shed some light on the upcoming variant’s features as well.

Mike Flewitt told Car and Driver that the new version will be pretty much like that of 675LT. However it will have some new features to go with as well.

It will be sharper, lighter and more powerful than ever. Its chassis dynamics are going to be impressive. It will have a few styling changes too but the overall design will follow the McLaren line up design.

The car will have a twin turbocharged engine that will be a 4.0 liter, 710 bhp pumping powerful machine. This is however an ideal baseline engine that will be used in the car. One can expect an increase in the final output of the engine in production model.

There is no official news about the debut about this car. It is said the idea is on the table however McLaren will take some time to make the car roll out.

The LT version of 570S is also in consideration by the company so one can see that coming any time soon too. However with the statement of the CEO of McLaren one can say that it will be out soon. It will be a long tail version of the car.