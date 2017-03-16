Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

The 87th annual Geneva Motor Show took place in Switzerland as usual and the event was filled to the brim with all the best cars to be offered from around the world. Whether it was Italian, French, German or American auto engineering they could all be found under one roof for the duration of the auto show. Let us take a look at the best of the best cars unveiled at the Geneva Auto Show.

ALPINE

Alpine A110 Sports Car

The new Alpine A110 is a lightweight sporting coupe equipped with the latest 1.8-litre four engine developed especially for the car. The Alpine A110 boasts 249bhp of power along with 236lb ft of torque. The A110 claims to reach 0-62mph in just 4.5 seconds.

ASTON MARTIN

Aston Martin Vanquish S Sports Car

Aston Martin has released the Vanquish S as inspired by the famous DB9. The sports car has extra power and sharper angles than even the DB9, along with a redefined interior; a new take on the GT trim. Unchanged features are the 20-inch Pirelli P-Zero tires and carbon-ceramic brakes. The engine is a 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12, which pushes power to 592bhp.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Hpercar

Aston Martin also revealed the new hypercar Valkyrie. The hypercar was previously kwon as the AM-RB 001 and is being produced as a collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing. The hypercar which comes with a 3 million euro price tag is equipped with a new high-revving naturally aspirated V12 engine which goes from 0-62mph in under 3.0 seconds.

Aston Martin AMR Brand

According to Aston Martin it is the fastest four door car ever produced by the brand. The new AMR range boasts a top speed of 210 mph as a result of the 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine which can produce out a whopping 592bhp. Additionally there is an all-new quad exhaust system. The first cars in the AMR range will be named the Vantage and Rapide.

AUDI

Audi RS3 Sportback

Audi RS5

Audi Q8 Concept

BENTLEY

Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e

Bentley Continental Supersports

Bentley Bentayga Mulliner

BMW

BMW 5-series Touring (below)

BMW 4-series Facelift

BUGATTI

Bugatti Chiron

CITROEN

Citroen C-Aircross Concept

DACIA

Dacia Summit Special Editions

Dacia Logan MCV Stepway

DS

DS 7 Crossback



FERRARI

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Next up the supercar Ferrari 812 Superfast was also unveiled at the Geneva auto show. The all-new Ferrari supercar is an updated version of the F12 Berlinetta. Ferrari is featuring a new 6.5-liter V-12 in it capable of delivering a whopping 789 horsepower. Moreover it produces 80% of the toque from 3,500 rpm as a result of both direct fuel injections and tracts.



FIAT

Fiat 500 60th anniversary Limited-edition Series

Fiat 500X

Fiat Fullback Cross Pick-up

Fiat 124 Spider Europa Limited Edition

Fiat Panda Natural Power

FITTIPALDI MOTORS

Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Supercar

FORD

Ford Fiesta



Ford Fiesta ST

The next generation Ford Fiesta features a notable shift from the turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder to an all-new turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine. Even though the power remains the same at 197 horsepower, the 3-cylinder is lighter and quicker. In short the new Fiesta ST can go from a mere 0 to 62 mph in just 6.7 seconds.



HONDA

Honda Civic Type R

Honda NeuV

Honda Clarity

The 87th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show runs from March 9 to March 19, 2017. It kicked off with two Press Days before the official inauguration presided over by Mr. Johann N. Schneider-Ammann, a member of the Swiss National Council, opening the exhibition of 900 models including 148 world and European premiers. 180 exhibitors share this limelight. They include all of the large manufacturers, smaller exclusive constructors, high performance preparation specialists, resolutely timeless automotive designers, plus suppliers of parts, accessories, and equipment to the automotive sector. These diverse groups will offer visitors a unique experience and insight into the world of the automobile.

