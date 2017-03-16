 
 

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied Testing On Road

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied Testing on Road
  • 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spy Shots reveal the design of car
 

The prototype of the car was spied testing.

Jaguar is testing its new car 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR these days. They are testing various prototypes these days and one of them was recently spied. The new prototype that was spied recently had aggressive bumpers which were totally camouflaged.

However we were able to tell that these bumpers were bigger than the previously spied prototypes. Another major change that was seen in the car was the inclusion of quad tip arrangement.

The car is being developed by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations. We are sure that there will be a number of ideas that will be taken from recently revealed Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR while building this car.

Rumor is that SVO is also currently working on an aggressive kind of version of Jaguar XE and XF. Other than that we might get to see Land Rover Range Rover Evoque’s new version in the class too.

One thing however is not clear about the prototype yet. We are not sure if the prototype is of an F-Pace R or an F-Pace SVR. It is expected that it will have Jaguar Land Rover’s supercharged 5.0 liter V-8 engine.

The car is going to be made according to the level of race cars too. This is the reason that the suspension will be given a new carving too which will be more suitable for a race track.

Other than this, the wheels, brakes and tires will be given upgrades according to the changed chassis. The prototype that was spotted already showcased massive brakes in the pictures, according to MotorAuthority.

The prototype is in early developmental stage so we are expecting it to be ready somewhere in 2018. This means that its chances to arrive in market are around year 2019.

