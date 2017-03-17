Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

The Nintendo Switch console has launched on March 3. Besides Nintendo, everybody knew that the new hybrid console will sell out on launch. The $299.99 Nintendo Switch is as hard to find as the Nintendo NES Classic. Reseller prices range 50 to 60% above the list price on amazon.com.

Nintendo is reacting now to the shortage of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo is at least doubling the production of the Nintendo Switch from 8 million units to 16 million units, according to a report on the Wall Street Journal.

The 16 million Switch units are supposed to be produced until March 2018, end of Nintendo's fiscal year. The WSJ is basing the report on people briefed on the plans. The initial 8 million units appear overly conservative. With the dramatically increased production, Nintendo aims to sell at least 10 million Switch consoles in 2017.

Most of the sales will happen in the last quarter during the Holiday and Black Friday sale. So far Nintendo only officially said that the company planned to ship 2 million Switch units in March. The number turned out to be way to low.

Consumers struggle to find a Switch in stores. The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch have honed in on about $465 for the Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $490 for the Switch with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con. The colorful Switch is slightly harder to find than the console with gray controllers.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

