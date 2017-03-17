 
 

Nintendo Switch Production To Double To 16 Million Units

Posted: Mar 17 2017, 1:52am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gallery

13 images
Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units
Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units
Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units
 

Japanese video game maker Nintendo has been surprised by success of the Switch.

The Nintendo Switch console has launched on March 3. Besides Nintendo, everybody knew that the new hybrid console will sell out on launch. The $299.99 Nintendo Switch is as hard to find as the Nintendo NES Classic. Reseller prices range 50 to 60% above the list price on amazon.com.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

Nintendo is reacting now to the shortage of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo is at least doubling the production of the Nintendo Switch from 8 million units to 16 million units, according to a report on the Wall Street Journal.

The 16 million Switch units are supposed to be produced until March 2018, end of Nintendo's fiscal year. The WSJ is basing the report on people briefed on the plans. The initial 8 million units appear overly conservative. With the dramatically increased production, Nintendo aims to sell at least 10 million Switch consoles in 2017. 

Most of the sales will happen in the last quarter during the Holiday and Black Friday sale. So far Nintendo only officially said that the company planned to ship 2 million Switch units in March. The number turned out to be way to low.

Consumers struggle to find a Switch in stores. The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch have honed in on about $465 for the Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $490 for the Switch with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con. The colorful Switch is slightly harder to find than the console with gray controllers.

We have been able to secure a NES Classic and a Nintendo Switch to give away to our readers in March. These giveaways of these in-demand Nintendo consoles might be your best chance to get them this month.

Enter now to win a new Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo NES Classic in our two exclusive I4U News Giveaways.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

Win a new Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo NES Classic in two exclusive I4U News Giveaways.

Gallery

13 images
Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units
Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units
Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

10 hours ago, 2:56pm CDT

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now

11 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

Why IP Camera and Smart Devices are Soft Target for Hackers? and How to Secure Them

Why IP Camera and Smart Devices are Soft Target for Hackers? and How to Secure Them

11 hours ago, 2:35pm CDT

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs Jump on the Scene in 2017

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs Jump on the Scene in 2017

17 hours ago, 8:15am CDT

Trump&#039;s Budget Proposal to Limit NASA&#039;s Climate Change Research

Trump's Budget Proposal to Limit NASA's Climate Change Research

41 minutes ago

Get Extremely Close to an Active Volcano with Google Street View

Get Extremely Close to an Active Volcano with Google Street View

10 hours ago, 3:27pm CDT

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

11 hours ago, 1:57pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

11 hours ago, 1:55pm CDT

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

11 hours ago, 1:53pm CDT

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied Testing on Road

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied Testing on Road

12 hours ago, 1:50pm CDT

Human Activities may have Created Sahara Desert, Study Says

Human Activities may have Created Sahara Desert, Study Says

12 hours ago, 12:59pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials with Amazing Capabilities

12 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

12 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

This New Artificial Skin Material Feels Temperature Changes

This New Artificial Skin Material Feels Temperature Changes

13 hours ago, 12:47pm CDT

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

13 hours ago, 12:41pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

10 hours ago, 2:56pm CDT

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now

11 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

Why IP Camera and Smart Devices are Soft Target for Hackers? and How to Secure Them

Why IP Camera and Smart Devices are Soft Target for Hackers? and How to Secure Them

11 hours ago, 2:35pm CDT

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs Jump on the Scene in 2017

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs Jump on the Scene in 2017

17 hours ago, 8:15am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Trump&#039;s Budget Proposal to Limit NASA&#039;s Climate Change Research

Trump's Budget Proposal to Limit NASA's Climate Change Research

41 minutes ago

Get Extremely Close to an Active Volcano with Google Street View

Get Extremely Close to an Active Volcano with Google Street View

10 hours ago, 3:27pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

10 hours ago, 2:56pm CDT

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now

11 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook