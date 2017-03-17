 
 

Most Millennials Prefer Snapchat Over Other Social Media Including Facebook, Instagram And Twitter

Posted: Mar 17 2017, 4:12am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 17 2017, 5:04am CDT, in News | Latest Business News

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Most Millennials prefer Snapchat over other Social Media Including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Snapchat co-founders Bobby Murphy, chief technology officer of Snap Inc., and Evan Spiegel, chief executive officer of Snap Inc., smile at each other after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), March 2, 2017 in New York City. Snap Inc. priced its initial public offering at $17 a share on Wednesday and Snap shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
 

More than 50 percent of millennials in the US prefer checking Snapchat first over other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, the results of a new survey suggest.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

The survey involving nearly 10,000 college students found that 58 percent of them check Snapchat over Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn combined.

Instagram accounted for 27 percent, Facebook for 13 percent, and LinkedIn for  2 percent, or a total of 42 percent, showed the new data gathered by LendEDU, an online marketplace for student loans and student loan refinancing.

The findings suggest that Snap Inc., parent company of messaging app Snapchat, may not only survive the volatile Wall Street environment, but prosper.

Snap Inc has been the word on Wall Street since it went public on March 2.

Snap rode its immense popularity to produce eye-popping numbers during its initial offering, with a first day closing price at $24.53.

In the days following the IPO, shares of Snap traded lower as exuberance and volume settled.

But the messaging app's popularity among millennials (born between 1980 and and early 2000s)can help the company prosper in the stock market, according to the new results.

"Overall, Snap's access and importance to millennials will be the driving force behind their success in the stock market," LendEDU said in a report on Thursday.

For the study, LendEDU has gathered this data under license from polling company WhatsGoodly.

According to Snap, the majority of Snapchat users are aged 18-to-34 years old. On an average, these users visit the app 18 times a day for a combined 25 to 30 minutes.

Additionally, users younger than 25 visit the application more than 20 times a day for more than 30 minutes.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Facebook&#039;s biggest business-to-business Campaign Coming

Facebook's biggest business-to-business Campaign Coming

3 days ago, 6:24am CDT

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Mar 9 2017, 6:21am CST

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

Mar 9 2017, 5:59am CST

Nintendo&#039;s US head talks about future expansion for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's US head talks about future expansion for Nintendo Switch

Mar 9 2017, 5:41am CST

NASA Confirms Biofuels Reduce Jet Pollution

NASA Confirms Biofuels Reduce Jet Pollution

1 minute ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

28 minutes ago

SpaceX launched EchoStar Communication Satellite into Orbit

SpaceX launched EchoStar Communication Satellite into Orbit

56 minutes ago

The Great Dying over 250m Years Ago was Followed by More Extinctions

The Great Dying over 250m Years Ago was Followed by More Extinctions

59 minutes ago

Water Bear Turns into Glass When it is Dry

How Water Bear Survives Complete Dehydration?

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

1 hour ago

New York International Auto Show 2017: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets Torque Reserve System

New York International Auto Show 2017: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets Torque Reserve System

2 hours ago

Scientists find earliest intact mushroom fossils

Scientists find earliest intact mushroom fossils

2 hours ago

Courtesy TheLuxeList.com

7 Ways Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort Ups the Luxe All-Inclusive Ante

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

3 hours ago

Trump&#039;s Budget Proposal to Limit NASA&#039;s Climate Change Research

Trump's Budget Proposal to Limit NASA's Climate Change Research

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Latest Business News

Facebook&#039;s biggest business-to-business Campaign Coming

Facebook's biggest business-to-business Campaign Coming

3 days ago, 6:24am CDT

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Mar 9 2017, 6:21am CST

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

Mar 9 2017, 5:59am CST

Nintendo&#039;s US head talks about future expansion for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's US head talks about future expansion for Nintendo Switch

Mar 9 2017, 5:41am CST

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

NASA Confirms Biofuels Reduce Jet Pollution

NASA Confirms Biofuels Reduce Jet Pollution

1 minute ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

28 minutes ago

SpaceX launched EchoStar Communication Satellite into Orbit

SpaceX launched EchoStar Communication Satellite into Orbit

56 minutes ago

The Great Dying over 250m Years Ago was Followed by More Extinctions

The Great Dying over 250m Years Ago was Followed by More Extinctions

59 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook