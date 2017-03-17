SpaceX launched EchoStar Communication Satellite into Orbit

SpaceX on Thursday launched the EchoStar 23 communications satellite after high winds delayed a previous attempt.
The launch took place at the historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket deployed the EchoStar 23 -- a commercial communications satellite for EchoStar Corporation -- to a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).
"Successful deployment of @EchoStar XXIII to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit confirmed," the Hawthorne, California-headquartered company headed by Elon Musk, said in a tweet.
Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar Corporation is global provider of satellite communication solutions.
EchoStar 23 is a highly flexible, Ku-band broadcast satellite services (BSS) satellite with four main reflectors and multiple sub-reflectors supporting mission profiles.
High winds forced SpaceX to postpone an earlier attempt to launch the communications satellite on Tuesday.
